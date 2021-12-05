Huawei Smart Railway Solution and 5G Network Supports the Laos-China Railway Grand Launching

December 4, 2021The General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President Xi Jinping, and President Thongloun SISOULITH, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party jointly witnessed the grand opening of the Laos-China Railway via an online meeting. Departing from the north in Kunming, China, to the Vientiane station in the south, the Laos-China Railway is 1035 kilometer long. The railway is of great significance for bilateral economic, social and cultural exchanges as well as regional connectivity, and contributes to regional development and prosperity.Travelling from the China-Laos border to Vientiane capital has been shortened from 2 days to 3 hours. Departing from Kunming and arriving in Vientiane can now be achieved in the same day. This is the first railway in Laos, it has changed Laos from a “land-locked country” into a “land-linked country”, boost regional connectivity and supply chain resilience. The business activities and travelling between China and South-East Asia has become more convenient and easier. The railway brings the country into a new era for the transportation network in the region. The 1035 kilometer long railway will boost the various sectors of the region and help Laos to recover its economy that is hit by the Covid epidemic.Huawei Smart Railway Solution has supported the Laos-China Railway in the digitalization efforts, enabling advances in safety and security across all aspects of the railway, including construction, operations and maintenance. At the same time, Huawei works closely with the Laos telecom operators to build the high-speed network, ensure stable connectivity and the advanced technology has benefited the Laos people and passenger.“The launching of the Laos-China Railway is a great vision of the leaders of both countries, and the significant efforts by all the workers has made this come true within 5 year. Huawei worked together with the Laos telecom operators to build the wireless network along the railway. 5G coverage will be available in the near future, and the people can enjoy a more stable, high-speed and smart connectivity. Working in the train and get in touch with friends and families anytime anywhere has become possible, thanks to their big contribution! After we open the railway, we should open the digital-way, digital-one-belt-one-road.” said Dr. Boviengkham VONGDARA, Minister of Technology and Communications of LaosThe project director of Huawei Laos, Somlith Nammanininh said, “This is my great honour to participate in this grand opening and support the ceremony. As a Laotian, I am very excited that finally there is a railway in my motherland, this was out of my imagination a few years ago. I believe the Lao-China Railway will foster the economy, help Laos to integrate into the global market and create more opportunities for the local business and people. As a Huawei person that participated in the network construction of the whole railway, I am very proud of the HUAWEI CLOUD meeting, 5G technology and FTTX solution which had ensured the online meeting of this historical moment. I look forward to see the merging of digital technology and modern transportation to bring a good future to the country.”“Huawei has been established in Laos for 23 years. “In Laos, for Laos” is our mission, we have witnessed and participated in this great historic moment. Huawei Laos will continue to make contributions to the digital economy and industry transformation in Laos.”