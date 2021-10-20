Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
China & Far East
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Huawei Signs World's Largest Energy Storage Project In Dubai: 1300 MWh!
Thread starter
onebyone
Start date
Today at 5:16 PM
onebyone
SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
6,111
-4
14,824
Country
Location
Today at 5:16 PM
#1
shi12jun
FULL MEMBER
Oct 10, 2016
1,545
0
3,351
Country
Location
Today at 5:20 PM
#2
Congratulations to Huawei!
rott
SENIOR MEMBER
May 3, 2013
7,637
-10
15,880
Country
Location
Today at 5:22 PM
#3
onebyone said:
Click to expand...
Nice. I Haven't seen Huawei on the news for a long time. Now Meng Wanzhou is back, Huawei is back too.
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)
Foinikas
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Iran to host multilateral conference on Afghanistan on October 27
Latest: Ali_Baba
A moment ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Chief of the Army Staff | General Qamar Javed Bajwa's Desk.
Latest: ghazi52
A moment ago
Pakistan Army
Pakistan officially inducts HQ 9 Air Defence system
Latest: Invictus01
1 minute ago
Pakistan Army
COVID reinfections likely within one or two years, models propose
Latest: Tai Hai Chen
1 minute ago
COVID-19 Coronavirus
Are we afraid of Bangladesh: Subramanian Swamy questions BJP's silence on attacks on Hindus
Latest: El Sidd
1 minute ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Chief of the Army Staff | General Qamar Javed Bajwa's Desk.
Latest: ghazi52
A moment ago
Pakistan Army
Pakistan officially inducts HQ 9 Air Defence system
Latest: Invictus01
1 minute ago
Pakistan Army
Promotions - Pakistan Navy
Latest: ghazi52
2 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
Featured
Pakistan Navy Type 054AP Frigates - Update, News & Discussion
Latest: iLION12345_1
3 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
Pakistan Army Aviation Corps - Updated
Latest: iLION12345_1
6 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
Pakistan ranks 130 out of 139 countries in adherence to rule of law
Latest: VCheng
4 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
Dasu Hydropower Project (DHP), .... 4,320 MW
Latest: ghazi52
6 minutes ago
Infrastructure & Development
U.S. President Joe Biden nominate Donald Blome, new ambassador to Pakistan
Latest: ghazi52
13 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
T20 World Cup
Latest: ghazi52
16 minutes ago
Sports
Pak-China IT cooperation under CPEC to produce dividends
Latest: ghazi52
30 minutes ago
CPEC
Military Forum Latest Posts
Why This Is The US Navy’s Most Controversial Warship
Latest: Zarvan
Today at 4:37 PM
Naval Warfare
D
IAI and KAI Signs Additional MOU on Loitering Munitions
Latest: dani191
Today at 3:13 PM
Military Forum
HAPS: High-Altitude Pseudo Satellite
Latest: Moon
Today at 3:05 PM
Air Warfare
Paramount Group builds most protected armoured vehicle in class
Latest: Great Janjua
Today at 2:24 PM
Land Warfare
China sends in 100 rocket launchers to fortify border with India
Latest: GiantPanda
Today at 12:59 PM
Military Forum
Country Latest Posts
Iran to host multilateral conference on Afghanistan on October 27
Latest: Ali_Baba
A moment ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Are we afraid of Bangladesh: Subramanian Swamy questions BJP's silence on attacks on Hindus
Latest: El Sidd
1 minute ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
New super weapon made by india for china border
Latest: MH.Yang
1 minute ago
Indian Defence Forum
M
Indian Air Force News & Discussions
Latest: mig25
27 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Iranian Chill Thread
Latest: Dariush the Great
29 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
China & Far East
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom