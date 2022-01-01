Huawei signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Omani Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth and Omantel Sponsored by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth of Oman, the Oman-China Youth Digital Culture Industry Exchange Week

[Muscat, Oman, December 23, 2021] Sponsored by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth of Oman, the Oman-China Youth Digital Culture Industry Exchange Week" organized by the Chinese Embassy in Oman and the Oman Embassy in China ended on 16th December 2021 in Muscat, Oman. During the closing ceremony, Huawei signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Omani Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth and Omantel, Al Sayyid Said Bin Sultan Al Busaidi, the Undersecretary of Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth of Oman, Yi Xiang, President of Huawei Middle East Division, and SamyBin Ahmed Al Ghassany, COO of Omantel, represented the signing ceremony. Li Lingbing, Chinese Ambassador of Oman, also attended the ceremony.The MOU is an important milestone in deepening cooperation between the three parties and aims to further promote cooperation between the three parties in innovation center construction, interns’ cultivation, and 5G application and case studies.Together with Omantel, Huawei will promote the development of ecosystem partners through 5G innovative solutions and platforms based on the training center and 5G innovation platform. In addition, the three parties will work together to launch a talent training program to cultivate innovative and complex talents for the sustained and steady development of the ICT industry and digital transformation of Oman.Yi Xiang, a member of Huawei's Supervisory Board and president of the Middle East Region, said: "Huawei has been committed to developing ICT talent for local countries for a long time. In Oman, Huawei has launched multiple talent ecosystem projects, including the Seeds for the Future program, ICT Academy building, HC certification, and talent competition. We hope to cooperate with Omani Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth and Omantel to help Omani ICT innovation and talent development.MoU signing between Huawei, MOCSY and Omantel on December 16, 2021