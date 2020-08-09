Huawei , showcases how far China has come in Technology

For many years , there was a misconception in world that China was some how behind western countries in term of Engineering and Technology. However if we really observe the Technology landscape , we find that China is on Par with other Giants of World like IBM , DELL , Microsoft or Apple Huawei , was mostly unknown to most consumers in Northern America but considering the power of the brand and the quality of products , now Huawei is a house hold name in North America The products by Huawei are world class , that they are even challenging the once Dominant position of companies like Apple who are fast loosing their technological edge in competing vs Similar products emerging from China While the Traditional companies in North America have not changed much in their design for example look at IBM their laptops which have remaiend a boring black and ugly design , it is no wonder Huawei is winning over consumers with the sleep design which rivals that if Apple For many consumers , they now dream of getting their first Huawei Laptop , and that also includes me as well to get my first Chinese Huawei Laptop The command over the , visual screens just showcases how the technology will eventually make it's way into various Military Applications to offer a world class experience to Military Situational awareness Technology. F-35 while it boats having large screen command and control center , it is very easy to see how China can replicate a similar offering for it's future Fighter Jet platforms. The emergence of platforms like TikTok has only ensured that loyal fan following for Chinese Product will further lure them to Chinese companies like Huawei and others similar to how Apple has enjoyed a monopoly over fans accessing music in initial days of music offering on digital devices. After Steve Jobs death however , Apple will eventually just become another company and this is where companies like Huawei are in prime position to take over along with many other companies in Asia. For many traditionalist in North America , they are surprised to a Global Giant like Huawei , at their door steps offering better consumer products and that is why there is a organized attack on the company's expansion into North America , Canada under pressure from USA , for NAFTA agreement was forced into ruining it's relations with China after they apprehended one of Executives of Huawei company in Canada. Mean while USA itself distanced itself from any direct confrontation with China. Of course this was the case prior to Covid-19 emerged at end of 2019. For companies like Huawei , they have potential to take over most of Asian market business and that is why there is an aggressive push to hinder it's expansion in North American markets. It's well known fact that Chinese heritage engineers have played a vital role in various engineering , projects and specially Applied applications and Software , these assets were traditionally lured to work in large Western Firms , and that is only because Chinese students tend to get 99/100 marks in Universities and their IQ levels are extraordinary In China the competition is high places and this trend will get even more competitive as Chinese Technology firms will offer greater incentives to attract and retain talent from not only China but from Global Sources In any USA firms it is not common to be in a engineering department and no see an Asian (likely Chinese background) be involved in high profile projects However , as China has showed it's dominance in Technology field, new Infrastructure and various other fields of science , these talent in Western Hemisphere are now realizing the importance of returning back to China , infact most have already returned home. Yes there are huge number of students however for many now the dream is to get their education and go back to China and work in one of the larges Global firms in China and world. Furthermore, one aspect that many people don't realize is that China is now one of worlds Top nations which creates new Tech, and owns "Patents" over these processes and technology approaches , which ensures they are acknowledged for their research work this was a trick USA mostly used in last 30-40 years to ensure it's own companies maintained a gap with other countries of world , however their pace of Innovation has been limited in last 20 years due to ill advised spending on war. China on other hand has focused on Education and research and that is why they have attained a status of Number one country in world. China already owns many Patents so no-one else can copy their work and this is one of the main animosity many countries have with China's 5G research China already has started to master the hardware chip tech and is continuously improving In Pakistan , many people look towards companies like Huawei to lead the expansion of Technology gadgets in Pakistan and grow the footprint of Chinese 5G network to provide Pakistanis with Top Brand , Laptops and consumer goods , specially cell phones in order to enhance connectivity in Pakistan in urban and rural areas, certain products by Companies like Apple are too expensive for Pakistani market and this it gives a chance to Huawei to introduce products ideal from pricing perspective for local markets. One of the main reasons products like Apple are unattractive are due to their pricing model and of course the weak control of Data protection of None US citizens China's Huawei , is just a small example of how far China has come !!!