Huawei sells youth brand over tech restrictions

Huawei sells youth brand over tech restrictions

The Chinese communications firm said Honor had been under pressure to find suppliers.
Chinese smartphone-maker Huawei is selling its youth-focused budget brand Honor.
Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is selling its youth-focused budget brand Honor.
Huawei said Honor had been under "tremendous pressure" due to "a persistent unavailability of technical elements".

US government sanctions have restricted supplies to Huawei on the grounds that the firm is a national security threat.
Huawei said it would not hold any shares or be involved in managing the new Honor company.

"This sale will help Honor's channel sellers and suppliers make it through this difficult time," the Chinese telecommunications

The company is a consortium of more than 30 agents and dealers of the Honor brand, and according to Chinese media, also includes the State-backed Shenzhen Smart City Technology Development Group.

Huawei gave no indication of the sale price.

