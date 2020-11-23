Huawei sells youth brand over tech restrictions The Chinese communications firm said Honor had been under pressure to find suppliers.

due to "a persistent unavailability of technical elements".

IMAGE COPYRIGHTGETTY IMAGESHuawei said it would not hold any shares or be involved in managing the new Honor company."This sale will help Honor's channel sellers and suppliers make it through this difficult time," the Chinese telecommunicationsThe company is a consortium of more than 30 agents and dealers of the Honor brand, and according to Chinese media, also includes the State-backed Shenzhen Smart City Technology Development Group.Huawei gave no indication of the sale price.