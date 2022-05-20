What's new

Huawei revenues extend decline in first quarter as telecoms giant struggles under US sanctions

Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co said its first quarter revenues declined 13.9 per cent year on year as US sanctions continued to take a toll on its operations.

The decline, however, marked a deceleration from the 28.6 per cent drop in full-year revenues for 2021.

Huawei revenues continue to shrink as firm struggles under US sanctions

Huawei’s revenues slumped 13.9 per cent year on year in the first quarter as US sanctions continued to bite, although the decline marked a deceleration from the 28.6 per cent full-year decrease for 2021.
Huawei has become so irrelevant I almost forgot they existed. :lol:
 

