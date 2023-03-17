What's new

Huawei replaces 13,000 components in 3 years under US ban

Huawei replaces 13,000 components in 3 years under US ban​

By Ma Si | chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2023-03-17 19:53
641454a8a31057c4b4b779ef.jpeg
Shoppers pass a Huawei store in Tianjin in November. [Photo/CHINA DAILY]
Huawei Technologies Co's founder said the company has replaced more than 13,000 components that had been affected by the US government restrictions with parts developed either by itself or other Chinese companies in the past three years.
Ren Zhengfei, founder of Huawei, made the remarks in a late February meeting with students and experts that have helped the company solve difficult technical problems, according to an article, released online on Friday, by Shanghai Jiao Tong University whose students participated in the meeting.
Ren said more than 4,000 circuit boards have also been replaced, and the company's circuit boards have not stabilized until recently, because it finally has qualified domestic components.
According to him, the company has developed its own management system software MetaERP entirely using its own operating system, database and compiler.
MetaERP has passed the practical test of application in Huawei's various departments around the world and the annual settlement test of the company's ledger.
When talking about the ChatGPT boom, Ren said in the future, there will be ups and downs in AI large-language model industry, and Microsoft will not be the only competitive player in it.
The direct contribution of AI software platform companies to human society may be less than 2 percent, and 98 percent of their contribution will be on promoting the development industrial society and agricultural society, Ren added
The popularization of AI services requires 5G connectivity, and Huawei can only build the underlying computing platform of AI, and will not touch the application platform, Ren said.
What are the opportunities of ChatGPT for Huawei? Ren said it will boost the demand for computing and pipeline flow, and Huawei's relevant products will have more market demand.

https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202303/17/WS641454a8a31057c47ebb5242.html
 
as a next step they intend to create their own version of English and replace English.
13000 components ! metaERP ! ChatGPT ....these guys are desperate because the ip theft pipeline must have become harder. Look how all over the place this is !
 

