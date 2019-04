Huawei Recognized as an April 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Data Center Networking



On January 9, 2019, Huawei unveiled the industry’s first data center switch built for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) era ––

Additionally, Huawei defined three characteristics for data center switches in the AI era: embedded AI chips, 48-port 400 GE high-density ports per slot, and the capability to evolve to an Autonomous Driving Network (ADN).

It achieves 100% AI computing power and improves data storage Input/Output Operations Per Second (IOPS) by 30%, all while reducing TCO by 53%. It is leading the way for data center networks to evolve beyond the cloud era, into the AI era.