Huawei ranked 1st on the Top 10 Global Telecom Infrastructure Brands​

March 8, 2022
A new report from BrandFinance, a well-known British independent consultant shows that on the “Telecoms 150 2020” brand the Chinese tech giant Huawei obtained the first position. The top ten most valuable telecom infrastructure brands in the world, four Chinese manufacturers were shortlisted, including Huawei and ZTE.
The report shows that Huawei continues to dominate the ranking, with a brand value of US$71.233 billion and a brand strength index of 82.0 out of 100. ZTE ranked fifth with a brand value of $3.675 billion; Hengtong Optoelectronics ranked ninth with a brand value of $858 million; Zhongtian Technology ranked 10th with a brand value of $725 million.
