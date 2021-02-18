Huawei preview poster shows foldable device Mate X2 could have a new form

Chinese tech giant Huawei today announced that it will launch its new foldable flagship device MateX2 on February 22 at 20:00 Beijing Time, and has posted a preview poster on Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter, revealing that the Mate X2 will have a new body form.
The poster quotes Albert Einstein: "In the vicinity of great energy, space is distorted," and reveals the new machine's side ID design. The body is thin on one side and thick on the other and is suspected to be able to rotate 360°.
It is worth noting that it is not difficult to achieve 360° rotation of the body, but the difficulty is how to ensure the quality of the screen and reduce the creases at the same time.
The biggest change of Huawei Mate X2 is the use of the inner fold design scheme, with the main screen expected to feature an 8.01-inch display with a resolution of 2,480 × 2,200.
Its external secondary screen size may be 6.45 inches, with a resolution of 2,700×1,160.
It is expected to have further upgrades in screen material and hinge process to achieve a better folding effect.
It is expected to be equipped with a 5nm Kirin 9000 series processor and has a body size of 161.8x145.8x8.2mm. It has a built-in 4,400mAh battery that supports 66W super charging and weighs 295g.
Lens upgrade is a major feature of the machine, with the front camera of 16MP and the rear four-camera combination of 50MP + 16MP + 12MP + 8MP, including a periscopic telephoto lens that supports 10x hybrid optical zoom.
