Huawei News and Analyses

TaiShang

TaiShang

Apr 30, 2014
Huawei is the largest telecommunication company in the world and an innovation power house. Hence, I thought it would be better to poll the information on Huawei under a thread.

Please do share your findings.

Please do share your findings.

***
Huawei Acquires British IoT Technology Provider

d69b19eb7f1f347c56c297a88da8fbfd.jpg


Chinese telecom device maker Huawei acquired Neul, a Britain-headquartered Internet of Things technology provider, for USD25 million.

As a company focusing on the research and development of Internet of Things technologies and products, Neul is known for its "Weightless" platform, which offers super-low energy consumption air interfaces for products like smart testers and street lights. It is a new wide-area wireless networking technology designed specifically for the Internet of Things, achieving coverage, battery life, module cost and efficiency goals that far out-reach today's GPRS, 3G, CDMA and LTE WAN solutions.

Huawei recently enhanced its investments in the British Internet of Things industry. The company previously invested USD125 million in the construction of a chip development lab in Bristol and they also promised that the company would make USD1.3 billion local investments in Britain.

The acquisition is a good deal for Neul, which will be able to take advantage of Huawei's resources to become a leading company in the Internet of Things sector; on the other hand, Huawei will benefit from the investment, which help the Chinese company gain an emerging technology with small costs in a foreign land.
 
Beautiful!

Huawei’s Ascend P8 could mix metal and ceramic for sleek design
ByMalarie Gokey —November 17, 2014

It seems as though it was only yesterday that Huawei unveiled the iPhone look-a-like Ascend P7, but rumors about its successor, the Ascend P8, are already swirling around the Internet. Reports from China’s MyDrivers.com say the P8 will offer modest upgrades over the P7 and a sleek design. The phone may even arrive sooner than originally expected.

Like its predecessor, the Ascend P8 is expected to have 1080p screen, rather than a Quad HD panel seen on many of its flagship rivals, such as the LG G3. However, this time around the screen will allegedly measure 5.2-inches, resulting in a pixel density of 424 ppi. Even though the screen won’t be any sharper than that of the P7, its display looked bright and sharp, so we’re not put off.

Huawei doesn’t always use high-end materials on its smartphones, but it’s Ascend P lineup has always focused on premium design elements. Based on the leak, it sounds like the Ascend P8 won’t be an exception to the rule. The phone will reportedly feature a metal chassis and a ceramic back. The screen may also be “2.5D,” meaning it could be slightly curved, just like the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus. Huawei is no stranger to mimicking the iPhone’s iconic design language, and the Ascend P7 could easily be mistaken for Apple’s popular smartphone.

The speculation about the Ascend P8’s processor is the only questionable part of the report. The leak claims that the 16nm FinFET Huawei Kirin 930 processor from TSMC will power the device. This claim seems pretty doubtful, as TSMC is expected to start work on the 16nm processor late in 2015.

Surprisingly, the report also hints that Huawei may release the Ascend P8 in January around the same time as CES in Las Vegas. The phone’s price is estimated to come in around 2,999 CNY or approximately $490. If the report proves true, we’ll find out the rest of the specs soon.


Images
 
Huawei Boosts Data Transmission Over Copper Lines to 100 Mbps

Sami Ghanmi | Nov 19, 2014 04:51 AM EST

Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. claims to have developed a new SuperVector technology that increases broadband performance over traditional standard copper lines to 100 Mbps over 800 meters.

Huawei said its new technology improves the bandwidth range from 17 MHz to 35 MHz. It also integrates a new encoding method with other optimizations.

Vectoring technology decreases data transmission interruptions by using noise-cancelling technology. To control the interruptions, a device is used to manage the entire cable sheath of a shorter copper line.

Huawei said the technology can be used to deliver high-definition 4K video transmission over DSL. It can also provide speeds of up to 400 Mbps over a distance of 300 meters.

The company recently developed the third GSM network in New Zealand. It has been focusing heavily on research and development for networking technologies.

The Chinese giant recently invested US$8 million in the University of Surrey in the UK to expand research into 5G networking technology. It plans to deploy and test the network at the university campus.

The Chinese company also plans to deploy a WiFi network for the Washington Redskins Stadium in the U.S. by the end of this year.
 
Huawei launches 4K TV set-top box
Source:Global Times Published: 2014-12-28

China's leading telecommunications equipment firm Huawei said over the weekend that the company and China Telecom's Sichuan branch jointly rolled out the first 4K Ultra HD iTV business in China, which combines "optical fiber broadband" and "4K Ultra HD video."

From the technical point of view, the two have launched the first 4K Ultra HD intelligent set-top box, the first time a domestic telecom operator has adopted an intelligent 4K set-top box carrying video services, according to a statement posted by Huawei on its site on Saturday.

This move is expected to help telecom carriers respond to the splash generated by OTT (over-the-top) services offered by Internet companies.
 
Telecom giant Huawei has big expansion plans

Telecom giant Huawei has five percent of the global smartphone market, and wants to triple it. It's eyeing the United States, where it seeks to become one of the top three smartphone brands within the next five years. Problem is, many Americans haven't even heard of Huawei. The company is hoping that will change with the launch of its latest smartphone.

Tech tastemakers in New York were introduced to Huawei's new smartphone this week. The device is entering the highly competitive U.S. market, hoping to appeal to those searching for a low-cost option.

"The P8 Lite is a very nice phone at a very nice price," said Avi Greengart, research director of Current Analysis.

The unlocked phone has a price tag of 249 U.S. dollars.

"At 249, you're not getting high end, high end processing features that various phones have like a fingerprint reader and knock your socks off features like that, but you do get a good phone," said Pete Pachal, tech editor of Mashable.

The 4G LTE phone features a five-inch high-definition display screen, a 13-megapixel rear facing camera and 16 gigabytes of memory.

Most phones in the United States are subsidized by wireless carriers who insist on multi-year service agreements. Consumers end up with low upfront costs, but often pay more in the long run.

Demand for unlocked phones is growing. Apple's unlocked iPhone 6 starts at 650 dollars. Huawei's P8 Lite retails for less than half that price.

"I think it's a great model. You could go from carrier to carrier if you want to, theoretically. I don't know how many people are going to go through that trouble, but it's a fine concept," Pachal said.

The tech journalists and analysts I spoke to at the event all seem impressed by the phone and its price. It's lightweight, attractive and has a lot of interesting functions, but they said one of the biggest challenges for Huawei will be in educating Americans on who they are.

Avi Greengart, Research Director, Current Analysis, Full Sot: "Huawei is a name that U.S. consumers are not particularly familiar with. In my research many consumers aren't exactly sure how to pronounce it, who they are or what they do. So Huawei definitely has their work cut out for them on that front."

As a way to instill more confidence in the brand, Huawei has set up a U.S. call center for troubleshooting and is offering a two-year warranty on their phones.

Avi Greengart, Research Director, Current Analysis, Full Sot: "Nobody else offers a two-year warranty on a phone. So this is something that I think will alleviate some of the fears and concerns."

Two years after the U.S. Congress labeled Huawei a potential security threat, the biggest threat posed by the company may be pure business.
 
HiSilicon Kirin 940 and 950 Specifications Leaked
  • HOME
  • HiSilicon Kirin 940 and 950 Specifications Leaked



March 13, 2015

For quire some time, Huawei has been using their own HiSilicon processor division to build processors for Huawei’s recent devices. This trend has proven success for Huawei and its a very important factor which sets Huawei apart from the most of smartphone manufacturers out there. Only Samsung and Apple is cooking their own chips this at the moment and no other Chinese manufacturer is doing this.

Huawei has recently unveiled the Kirin 930 processor with the release of MediaPad X2 and apart from the GPU, Kirin 930 is an impressive CPU built on the 16nm process when other manufacturers like Qualcomm is still using 20nm for the Snapdragon 810.

Today, the possible upcoming lineup of HiSilicon Kirin CPU’s were leaked and it shows the guts of upcoming Kirin 940 and Kirin 950 processors.

KIRIN 930
KIRIN 940
KIRIN 950
CPU
Quad A53 + Quad A57 (up to 2.0GHz) Quad A53 + Quad A72 (up to 2.2GHz) Quad A53 + Quad A72 (up to 2.4GHz)
RAM
Dual-channel LPDDR3 Dual-channel LPDDR4 (25.6GB/s) Dual-channel LPDDR4 (25.6GB/s)
GPU
ARM Mali T628 GPU ARM Mali T860 GPU ARM Mali T880 GPU
DSP
Tensilica HiFi 3 DSP Tensilica HiFi 4 DSP Tensilica HiFi 4 DSP
ISP
32MP ISP Dual ISP (32MP) Dual ISP (42MP)
Video Encode
1080p 4K 4K
Modem
Dual SIM Cat. 6 LTE Dual SIM Cat. 7 LTE (Dual-SIM) LTE Cat.10
Sensor Hub
i3 Co-Processor (Sensor Hub) i7 Co-Processor (Sensor Hub + Connectivity + Security) i7 Co-Processor (Sensor Hub + Connectivity + Security)
External Component Interfaces
eMMC 4.51 / SD 3.0 (UHS-I)
BT 4.0 Low Energy
Dual-band a/b/g/nWi-Fi
USB 2.0 UFS 2.0 / eMMC 5.1 / SD 4.1 (UHS-II)
MU-MIMO ac Wi-Fi
BT 4.2 Smart
USB 3.0
NFC UFS 2.0 / eMMC 5.1 / SD 4.1 (UHS-II)
MU-MIMO ac Wi-Fi
BT 4.2 Smart
USB 3.0
NFC
Release
Q2 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2015
As you can see on the above chart, Kirin 940 and 950 packs some impressive features like

  • UFS 2.0
  • LPDDR 4 memory
  • eMMC 5.1
  • BT 4.2 smart
  • USB 3.0
  • Wi-Fi ac MIMO
  • LTE Cat.10
  • Dual ISP (42MP)
  • ARMv8-A A72 cores
This proves that Huawei has matched and sometimes exceeded the competitors products feature wise. But we have long way to go until the end of this year where Kirin 950 is going to be surfaced and Qualcomm is probably readying Snapdragon 820 for release at the same time. Samsung also will come up with a new iteration of their Exynos series to include on the upcoming Galaxy Note 5 so we cant exactly say that the above features will be class leading at the time of release. But feature wise and comparing with the current generation chips, Kirin 940 and 950 packs a punch and this will create more competition between manufacturers which will result in far better products for the consumers.
 
Huawei awarded "Biggest Contribution to 5G Development" at 5G World Summit 2015 | The Parliament Magazine

Written by Huawei on 26 June 2015 in Press Release

Huawei was awarded "Biggest Contribution to 5G Development" at 5G World Summit 2015.


[Amsterdam, Netherlands, June 24, 2015] Huawei was awarded "Biggest Contribution to 5G Development" at 5G World Summit 2015 for its continuous innovation and industry contributions to 5G particularly for the new air interface technologies.


With the rapid development of mobile broadband and the Internet of Things, the oncoming massive number of connections between people to people, people to machine and machine to machine will quickly begin to blur the boundary between the physical world and the digital world. By 2020, an everything-connected world will become a reality with 5G becoming the key enabling technology. Although the standardization of 5G will begin in 2016, 5G technology has been a very hot topic for quite some time. The major challenge with 5G is determining how to achieve the vision of 10Gbps throughput, 1ms latency and 100 billion connections. With its extensive experience in 2/3/4G and industry-leading 5G research, Huawei was able to win the first 5G award in the industry.

Chaobin Yang, CMO of Huawei Wireless Product Line, said, "We would like to take this opportunity to thank the judging committee, all industry colleagues as well as Informa for this first 5G award. It's a great recognition of Huawei's efforts towards 5G innovation, standardization contribution and industry collaboration. Since we started 5G research in 2009, Huawei has achieved significant breakthroughs in end-to-end 5G system innovation, including the new air interface technologies, new architecture and the world's highest throughput test bed. We promise to continue our efforts towards contributing to a global unified standard and achieving a win-win industry chain in close collaboration with the whole industry."

In order to overcome the critical challenge of 5G long tail use cases, Huawei constantly focuses on innovation and also proposed many revolutionary 5G new air interface technologies, including the foundational waveform F-OFDM which can flexibly adjust the sub carrier bandwidth, SCMA (Sparse Code Multiple Access) which can increase 3 times connections and throughput, and Polar Code which can attain the Shannon limit. With the implementation of these new technologies, the spectral efficiency can be increased by at least 3 times without introducing the multi-antenna technologies. Since 2014, Huawei released the world's highest throughput test bed in high band (above 6GHz) and low band (below 6GHz), with total throughput reaching 115Gbps and 10.32Gbps respectively. In the academic field, Huawei has contributed over 180 papers on 5G in close collaboration with leading universities such as New York University and Harvard University. Huawei also plays an important role in many standard organizations and industry alliances such as 5GPPP, IMT2020, 5GIC, 5GMF and NGMN, defining 5G together with all industry partners.

Dimitris Mavrakis, Principal Analyst at Ovum and one of this year's award judges commented, "Huawei is spending considerable effort and funds for 5G and is making significant advances in R&D, particularly in air interface and test bed developments. This award recognizes Huawei's continuous efforts for innovation and R&D excellence and acknowledges the vendor's standardization activities."

Informa is a global leading telecom and media research company, and also one of the world's largest exhibition/forum/conference organizers, with over 8000 employees and over 150 offices globally. The LTE/5G world summit is one of the most influential mobile communication summits, and the judging committee of awards consists of leading operator representatives, authoritative analysts and media.



About the author
Huawei is a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider. Our aim is to build a better connected world, acting as a responsible corporate citizen, innovative enabler for the information society, and collaborative contributor to the industry. Huawei’s 170 000 employees worldwide are committed to creating maximum value for telecom operators, enterprises and consumers. Our innovative ICT solutions, products and services are used in more than 170 countries and regions, serving over one-third of the world's population.

Huawei currently has over 9 900 staff based in Europe, of whom 1200 are working in R&D. We run 18 R&D sites located in eight European countries (Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Sweden and the UK) and operate numerous joint innovation centres in partnership with telecom and ICT partners.
 
Huawei taking 5G technology into live field trials: releases 10Gbps test result
By Keith Dyer 25 June 2015

Huawei is testing a clutch of 5G air interface candidates in the field. Results later this year. Yang Chaobin, CMO Wireless Business Unit, speaks to TMN.

Yang Chaobin, CMO, Wireless Business Unit, Huawei


Huawei has released details of lab tests of technologies that could underpin a new air interface for 5G. The vendor will now take the tests out of the lab into live field trials in Shanghai and Chengdu.

The vendor has been testing a 32 antenna element array with 18 parallel streams, and also elements of new waveform and coding candidates, including polar coding and SCMA, and an F-OFDMA. In 200MHz of frequency in the 2.6GHz band (a TDD band in China), the company said it had achieved 10.32Gbps throughput.

Yang Chaobin, CMO, Wireless Network Business Unit, Huawei said, “We have set up field trials in Chengdu and Shanghai because these test results must be verified in a real environment.”

The company has set up single sites for the field trials so far, but expects to extend that to seven sites in each city, over an area of 2km2. It expect to have field trial test results in the second half of 2015.

The push to a new, unified air interface is a core part of 5G, Yang Chaobin told TMN, as it will enable operators to address a “long tail” of use cases that LTE-A will not be able to address.

Yang Chaobin said that in Huawei’s view, 5G has a to be a “revolutionary” technology. Only an entirely new air interface can provide much higher throughputs, a no-edge user experience, and also meet very low latency and massive device/sensor density requirements. Although there are several candidate technologies to underpin that new interface, including rival waveform candidates to F-OFDM, Yang Chaobin said its field trials could be important in proving its preferred candidate.

“Next year in 3GPP a study item starts and at that time there will be a major discussion focussing on studying the feasibilities and performance of new technologies. If Huawei shows the performance of new technologies it must have the field tech results that can mean something. It’s quite difficult to convince the others without a trial,” he said.

Although there is some blurring of the lines around the 4.5 to 5G path, Yang Chaobin appears to be having little of it. In his view 5G must have a new air interface, and that should have the capability to bring different value to the operator, enabling at least a 3x improvement in spectral efficiencies and the ability to address new use cases.

That said, there are other technologies that may act as enabling foundations for 5G. An example is the architectural shift that SDN and NFV could enable.

“The air interface and the network architecture as a whole can be decoupled. It’s possible the architecture for SDN-NFV will be introduced earlier than the 5G interface. It can be already introduced in today’s 4G network, then when the new 5G air interface comes it can access the new network architecture quickly.”

Indeed, if you believe in the vision of a common control plane and a service architecture that can provide “slices” of the network right out to radios that themselves make use of filtered carriers to provide differential access within the unified air interface, then 5G will almost mandate these sorts of flexible architectures.

Yang Chaobin also said there are certain technologies, MIMO being one, that will be applicable to both 5G and 4G environments. But he was clear that 5G has to be a revolution not an evolution, and draw a real line in terms of performance and the business cases it can enable. Key among these is to give operators the ability to act as network platform providers to third parties – such as industry verticals that can access a common 5G network that fulfils their specific requirements.

NOTE:
One technology that is not included in Huawei’s field trials in Chengdu and Shanghai is full duplex radio. But Yang Chaobin said that the company is developing a prototype in full duplex. It wants to achieve a -130dB target to eliminate self-interference to make full duplex commercially viable. At the moment researchers at the company report they have achieved a -155dB gain in its prototype, so they think their target is achievable.
 
Huawei opens 30 mln dollars ICT innovation center in Australia
2015-8-19 18:22:11


Global telecommunications giant Huawei on Wednesday furthered their innovation and talent development, investing 30 million Australian dollars (22.08 million US dollar) a new training and innovation center in Sydney.

Inaugurating the center on Wednesday, Huawei Global Rotating Chief Executive Ken Hu said innovation is part of the giant's DNA, investing at least 10 percent of revenue into research and development since the companies founding in 1987.

"Just like capital and technology, talent is a key success factor for innovation," Hu said.

At the inauguration ceremony, New South Wales (NSW) Premier Mike Baird welcomed Huawei's investment to make sure NSW and Australia has the talent needed to make the most of telecommunication innovation to shape the future economy.

"There's a strong market for new technologies in NSW and I welcome Huawei's investment and commitment to creating a better ICT sector in this state," Baird said.

In one of its largest investments into Australia, Huawei has the capacity to train over 2000 people -- including 100 university and technical college students per year through the center.

"Huawei Australia has trained over 3,000 people in the last five years, the National Training and Innovation Center will help us continue our efforts in talent development and innovation in Australia," Hu said.

@ahojunk
 
Huawei overtakes Ericsson to lead mobile infrastructure market in H1

By Telecom Lead

August 21, 2015



Telecom networking supplier Huawei has overtaken Ericsson as the revenue leader in the combined mobile infrastructure market in the first half of 2015.

The mobile infrastructure market includes RAN, wireless packet and carrier IP telephony segments.

“Huawei has just barely passed Ericsson for the first time in USD terms as the revenue leader in the combined mobile infrastructure market, partially a result of its radio position in China and partially a result of Forex, according to telecom research firm Dell’Oro Group.

In the global Wireless Packet Core market, Ericsson maintained its revenue ranking, followed by Huawei. Dell’Oro Group, which will announce additional details later, said foreign currency volatility and NFV trials have stalled the market.

Meanwhile, Session Border Controller (SBC) and IMS Core revenues grew 23 percent year over year driven by VoLTE and VoWiFi.

Despite double-digit growth in the overall 4G equipment market including RAN LTE, Evolved Packet Core (EPC), and VoLTE related investments, it was not enough to turn around the overall mobile infrastructure market which declined at a mid-single digit rate in H1 2015 in USD terms.

The report said the adoption of virtualized Carrier IP Telephony is finally reaching the market.



Ciena, Huawei, and ZTE grabbed more than 10 percent share of the Optical WDM Metro market each, and held a combined market share of 50 percent.

“Demand for WDM equipment in metro applications is reaching new levels,” said Jimmy Yu, vice president of Optical Transport research at Dell’Oro Group.

The report said WDM Metro market will grow 10 percent in 2015 driven by rising use of WDM systems for mobile and fixed backhaul as well as data center interconnect. 100 Gbps wavelength shipments will grow through the year, and for 200 Gbps wavelength shipments to reach significant volumes by year-end.

Baburajan K

TelecomLead | Huawei overtakes Ericsson to lead mobile infrastructure market in H1
 
Huawei Launches Agile Network Solutions In Nigeria

— Aug 30, 2015

Huawei, a leading global Information and Communications Technology (ICT) solutions provider, has launched the Agile Network Solutions in Nigeria at the 2015 Huawei Network Congress (HNC) West Africa in Lagos with the theme: ‘From Agility to Imagination’ focusing on introducing SDN technology as well as upgrading customer experience.

Huawei’s Agile Network is the industry’s first network centred on services, users, and experiences.

Since its rollout in 2013, Huawei Agile Network has been deployed in nearly 200 networks for commercial use in seven industries: government, finance, medical services, large enterprise, transport, education, and broadcast media. The network has helped customers build multiple high-profile solutions such as intelligent transport, wireless cities, smart shopping malls, and smart travel.

HNC 2015 is the forum being used to share and discuss with industry partners, the practices and future of the Agile Network, with the aim of helping enterprises to quickly enter the age of agility.

“We are now in a fast-changing era where Cloud computing, Big Data, and Software-defined networking (SDN) are no strangers to us. As mobility, Bring your own device (BYOD), and digital social networking become terms commonly used in our work and life, the rapid changes of this era are more and more evident. In such an era, IT capability is becoming an extremely important core competency for an enterprise,” said Mr. Shi Weiliang, vice president of Huawei West Africa Region, in a keynote address at the conference.

“Huawei’s Agile Network focuses on services and user experience instead of technologies and connectivity, and implements a tremendous transformation from ‘best effort ‘to ‘all in control’. Huawei will continue to put forth innovative business models, and enable networks to be more agile for services, to help enterprises build their own differentiated competitiveness in a better connected world,” he said.
 
***

Huawei Overcomes Data Challenges At World Athletics Championships 2015

Huawei helped Beijing Mobile and Beijing Unicom overcome large data traffic challenges during World Athletics Championships 2015.

The operators overcome large traffic challenges and provided smooth, consistent network coverage during the World Athletics Championships 2015 opening ceremony.

On August 22, tens of thousands of spectators gathered at the Beijing National Stadium, most commonly known as the “Bird’s Nest”, to enjoy the opening ceremony of the World Athletics Championships. The event marks the second time the venue has held an international sports event of this scale since the 2008 Summer Olympic Games.

As real-time viewing and sharing has become an important part of sports events, the opening ceremony saw tens of thousands of attendees use applications such as WeChat to upload massive amounts of pictures and videos of the games. In total, 453 GB of 4G data traffic was generated on that day, with upload traffic twice the volume of download traffic.

Beijing Mobile and Beijing Unicom selected Huawei to build the 4G network for the Bird’s Nest based on its large-scale sports events planning and assurance experience at venues including the Brazil World Cup stadiums, the Korinn Stadium in Iceland and the Beijing Workers Stadium.

Beginning work only two months ago, Huawei accurately predicted the volume of traffic during the event, and set about working to address anticipated data needs by deploying dozens of network sectors that will continue to meet capacity demands over the next five years.

However, a primary challenge for Huawei in network planning for the Bird’s List was controlling coverage and interference with so many sectors deployed. In addition, planning for standard scenarios was also ineffective given the vast scale of the event.

As a result, Huawei utilized its high-density sector solutions with simulation capabilities to accurately predict the interference of the signals between sectors, enabling it to adjust the optimization of each antenna type, location, declination angle and so on, as needed. A key part of Huawei’s network planning process was to perform dozens of tests to find the best balance between interference and capacity.

***

Huawei teases an “Incredible Touch” smartphone for IFA
BY JACOB KLEINMAN | AUGUST 26, 2015



The Chinese company has been teasing a new smartphone with something called “Incredible Touch” ahead of its IFA event next week.

Two images shared on Weibo by Zhang Xiaoyun, the chief managing officer of Huawei’s consumer business group, reveal how the feature might work. One teaser shows that you’ll be able to launch the camera by drawing a C on the screen. Another image suggests you’ll be able to launch other options with a hard press, depicted by the ripples expanding out from the finger.

Earlier this month we got a look at the alleged device, which appears to sport a curved back. This could be the rumored Huawei Mate 8, though it could also be a Mate 7 Plus or a slimmed down Mate 7 Mini. Thankfully we won’t have to wait much longer to find out. The company’s IFA press event is already set for September 2.
 
Huawei gearing up human capital for cloud computing

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., a Shenzhen-based telecommunications equipment and services firm, is stepping up its investment in cloud computing, the Hong Kong Economic Journal reported Monday.

It quoted chief executive Eric Xu Zhijun (徐直軍) as saying the firm aims to nurture 10,000 talented people in the field within three years.

Huawei, which entered the cloud computing market five years ago, has become China’s second-largest provider of such services, Xu said.

It will focus its corporate cloud computing business on four major segments — finance, government, energy and transportation — president Yan Li (閻力) said.

By the end of June, the Huawei had established more than 660 data centers around the world, of which more than 255 are cloud data centers, serving about 500 partners.

The output of the firm’s servers has ranked fourth in the world for eight consecutive seasons.

Income from non-internet clients in Hong Kong has grown 400 percent, and income from internet-related clients has grown 30 percent.

Huawei aims to boost the income contribution from servers overseas to 50 percent from the 20 percent.

Markets overseas now contribute 68 percent of the firm’s overall revenue, said Qiu Long (邱隆), a general manager for server products.
 
October 5, 2015 | 6:17 PM
Huawei opens roadshow to popularise cloud computing

Muscat: Multinational information and communication technology giant Huawei on Monday inaugurated a nationwide roadshow to popularise the company’s newly introduced ‘cloud’ services and application and highlight its benefits to the Sultanate’s national economy.

“Oman and the wider GCC are entering into a new era of in-depth integration of the digital and physical worlds, with cloud computing driving the restricting of many industries,” said Tony Luo, general manager of Huawei Oman.

“One of our priorities today is to help these industries make IT simple and to make their business more agile,” he added.

One of highlights of the roadshow, meant for representatives of government and private sectors, is a Huawei Demo Truck equipped with the complete portfolio of Huawei IT products.

Huawei FusionCloud Desktop Solution 5.2, Huawei FusionServer E9000 Converged Infrastructure Blade Server Data Sheet, Huawei OceanStar 9000 Big Data Storage System were the Latest Huawei solutions displayed in the Demo Truck.

It gives the visitors an opportunity to experience firsthand the latest innovations in data centre solutions, virtual servers and desktops, storage, plus a wide range of vertical industry solutions. More data being generated today in Oman compared with ten years ago, the roadshow also look to address in helping organisations to process the data and to sort out what is valuable and what is not.

“By working together with organisations from the Sultanate, we pledge to help government, corporate and telecom partners to capitalise on new opportunities and strengthen their competitive advantage through cloud based ICT solutions,” added Luo.

Huawei experts also offered guidance on how new cloud-based information technology solutions can be applied in various sectors such as telecommunications, government, education, oil and gas, healthcare, and banking and finance.

Based on the global experience with cloud technologies, Huawei will share proposals on how to open new revenue streams via innovative cloud services and flexible business models. “New digital security and backup mandates are spurring the demand for more advanced cloud solutions,” said Luo.

“There is a steady increase in the number of organisations in Oman leveraging this understanding of the cloud, although many have yet to fully maximise its potential to impact the bottom line,” he added.

Huawei is an all-in-one convergent IT solution, which offers enterprise and telcoms to maximise the benefit of cloud in more valuable ways.

The company is currently one of the pioneers within Oman’s ICT sector providing the most comprehensive information technology portfolio in the industry to customers in the telecom, enterprise, and consumer space.

Huawei’s recent projects include working with government, telcoms, healthcare entities and transportation leaders on deploying next-generation IT solution. It also played a central role in the introduction of the latest mobile services across the Sultanate and is continuing to work with leading operators to plan broadband network expansions.
 
Huawei completes large-scale 5G field trial with NTT DoCoMo

October 7, 2015 | By Monica Alleven

Huawei says it completed the world's first large-scale field trial of new 5G radio access technologies with Japan's NTT DoCoMo. The trial was conducted in an outdoor test site in Chengdu, China, where Huawei was able to stream live video to its booth at the CEATEC Japan 2015 trade show at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.

The trial represents the first large-scale multi-user MIMO (MU-MIMO) test, with a concurrent connectivity of 24 user devices in the macro cell environment of the sub 6 GHz frequency band. According to Huawei, it also validated the performance of Space Code Multiple Access (SCMA) and Filtered OFTD (F-OFDM) in the field, both of which are 5G new air interface technologies being proposed by Huawei.

5G standards have not yet been written but vendors like Huawei are wasting no time in laying the groundwork toward commercialization. Huawei sees this latest test with DoCoMo as a key step toward accelerating 5G standardization. The Chinese vendor plans to launch the first 5G pilot networks with its partners in 2018 and aims to contribute to the 5G ecosystem for interoperability testing in 2019.

In the U.S., Huawei is absent from Verizon's (NYSE: VZ) list of 5G partners, which includes Alcatel-Lucent (NYSE: ALU), Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), Cisco, Nokia (NYSE:NOK), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Samsung. Verizon expects to begin technology field trials in 2016.

5G technology is expected to offer 50 times the throughput of LTE, have a latency in the single milliseconds and be able to accommodate the anticipated explosion in Internet-connected devices.

Huawei previously said it will demonstrate 5G in 2018 with Russian operator MegaFon in conjunction with the FIFA World Cup. South Korea also hopes to launch a 5G trial network for the Winter Olympic Games that will be held in PyeongChang in 2018, while Japan intends to launch a 5G trial network for the Summer Olympic Games in 2020 in Tokyo. Commercial launches are targeted for 2020.

"As the first in the world to succeed with such a large multi-user environment test, this is an important milestone," said Takehiro Nakamura, vice president and managing director of NTT DoCoMo's 5G Laboratory, in a release. "This is very encouraging as the industry works to commercialize 5G by 2020. Both Huawei and DoCoMo teams have made tremendous efforts. I look forward to even more impressive results when we move to the next phase of field trial in Japan."

The cell average downlink throughput of MU-MIMOs is 1.34 Gbps, with 3.6 Gbps on download peak throughput in a 100 MHz ultra-wide band channel; such speeds are more than 10 times faster than single layer single user MIMO (SU-MIMO) technology.

"This joint field trial represents a significant advance toward fulfilling Huawei's commitment to developing 5G technology standards before 2018," Wen Tong, Huawei fellow and CTO of Huawei Wireless Networks, said in the release. "Results like these show we are making rapid progress and are on the right path. I am confident that what we have learned here will be reflected in even more innovative technological advances as we continue working on 5G research."

Huawei and DoCoMo announced their partnership on joint trials of the new 5G air-interface technologies in March 2015. The current field trials are taking place at a dedicated test site in Chengdu that enables both companies to systematically verify the technologies, including MU-MIMO, F-OFDM and SCMA.

Huawei completes large-scale 5G field trial with NTT DoCoMo - FierceWirelessTech
 
