Huawei may release new foldable phone at end of February

according to a well-known Weibo digital blogger.Weibo blogger @勇气数码君 said that while Huawei's device has an infolded screen design,He also said that the device isThe latest Huawei Mate X2 folding screen phone has received a Network Access License by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and a China Compulsory Certificate.The Huawei Mate X2 measures 161.8 x 145.8 x 8.2mm, with a primary screen size of 8.01 inches and a secondary screen size of 6.45 inches, a built-in 4400mAh battery, and support for 66W super flash charging, the information showed.It is not ultra-thin glass, but scratch-resistant colorless polyimide, previous reports said.Huawei disclosed a patent for a 2019 folding screen-related invention called "a foldable terminal device" on January 29.(File photo: Huawei Mate Xs 5G)