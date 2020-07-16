What's new

Huawei may release new foldable phone at end of February

TaiShang

TaiShang

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 30, 2014
27,427
70
97,148
Country
China
Location
Taiwan, Province Of China
cntechpost.com

Huawei may release new foldable phone at end of February

Huawei’s new generation of folding screen model will be released at the end of February with an in-fold screen design similar to Samsung’s, according to a well-known Weibo digital blogg…
cntechpost.com cntechpost.com


Huawei's new generation of folding screen model will be released at the end of February with an in-fold screen design similar to Samsung's, according to a well-known Weibo digital blogger.

Weibo blogger @勇气数码君 said that while Huawei's device has an infolded screen design, it differs in detail from Samsung's design and "will have some bar-like design.

He also said that the device is expected to be equipped with a 5nm chip, probably the Kirin 9000 series, and introduce some new technologies.

The latest Huawei Mate X2 folding screen phone has received a Network Access License by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and a China Compulsory Certificate.

The Huawei Mate X2 measures 161.8 x 145.8 x 8.2mm, with a primary screen size of 8.01 inches and a secondary screen size of 6.45 inches, a built-in 4400mAh battery, and support for 66W super flash charging, the information showed.

Huawei Mate X2's main screen resolution is 2480×2220@120Hz, made by Samsung and Chinese manufacturer BOE. It is not ultra-thin glass, but scratch-resistant colorless polyimide, previous reports said.


The phone is expected to be powered by the Heisei Kirin 9000, support Bluetooth 5.1, and run EMUI 11 based on Android 10.

Huawei disclosed a patent for a 2019 folding screen-related invention called "a foldable terminal device" on January 29.


Huawei may release new foldable phone at end of February-cnTechPost



(File photo: Huawei Mate Xs 5G)

cntechpost.com

Huawei may release new foldable phone at end of February

Huawei’s new generation of folding screen model will be released at the end of February with an in-fold screen design similar to Samsung’s, according to a well-known Weibo digital blogg…
cntechpost.com cntechpost.com

@qwerty
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

S
I used the Huawei Mate Xs and now I don't want to go back to a normal smartphone
Replies
0
Views
391
Stranagor
S
Daghalodi
Biggest Mobile Trade Show of the Year MWC 2019
Replies
0
Views
290
Daghalodi
Daghalodi

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom