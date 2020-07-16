Huawei may release new foldable phone at end of February
Huawei's new generation of folding screen model will be released at the end of February with an in-fold screen design similar to Samsung's, according to a well-known Weibo digital blogger.
Weibo blogger @勇气数码君 said that while Huawei's device has an infolded screen design, it differs in detail from Samsung's design and "will have some bar-like design.
He also said that the device is expected to be equipped with a 5nm chip, probably the Kirin 9000 series, and introduce some new technologies.
The latest Huawei Mate X2 folding screen phone has received a Network Access License by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and a China Compulsory Certificate.
The Huawei Mate X2 measures 161.8 x 145.8 x 8.2mm, with a primary screen size of 8.01 inches and a secondary screen size of 6.45 inches, a built-in 4400mAh battery, and support for 66W super flash charging, the information showed.
Huawei Mate X2's main screen resolution is 2480×2220@120Hz, made by Samsung and Chinese manufacturer BOE. It is not ultra-thin glass, but scratch-resistant colorless polyimide, previous reports said.
The phone is expected to be powered by the Heisei Kirin 9000, support Bluetooth 5.1, and run EMUI 11 based on Android 10.
Huawei disclosed a patent for a 2019 folding screen-related invention called "a foldable terminal device" on January 29.
(File photo: Huawei Mate Xs 5G)
