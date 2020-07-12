Huawei may have found an ally in Japan, for now

Japan is not stupid as they know that an outright ban of Huawei will mean that Japanese companies or Japan itself could be targeted under China's new unreliable entities list and be barred from Chinese supply chain and resources such as rare earths that Japan badly need for its economy. Japan could also find selling its products in China much harder and Japan badly needs Chinese fast-expanding consumer market. However, USA will exert heavy pressure on Japan to cave and ban Huawei. Japan will try to sit on the fence for as long as possible because this suits them the most.