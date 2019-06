Huawei may demand more royalties from US firms that rely on its patented tech

Huawei could demand more royalties from U.S. firms over technology they are using that has been patented by the Chinese telecom giant.

Huawei owns the highest number of so-called “standard essential patents” for 5G in the world.

CEO Ren Zhengfei says he “may try to get some money” from firms using the company’s intellectual property.