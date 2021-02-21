Huawei Mate X2 foldable phone gets 2.36 million reservations before launch

Huawei Mate X2 foldable phone will be released on February 22 at 20:00 Beijing Time, and now the number of reservations for it has exceeded 2.36 million, according to the official online store Huawei Mall.The Huawei Mate X2 has been confirmed to be equipped with a Kirin 9000 processor and a rear camera module that will likely feature a 50-megapixel IMX 700 primary camera, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel periscopic telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel secondary camera. The device is said to support 10x hybrid optical zoom.The biggest change to the Mate X2 is the internal folding design instead of the external folding design of the previous two generations.It will use new materials, including a complex design structure for the hinge, which is a big change from the eagle wing hinge of Huawei Mate Xs.Not long ago Huawei disclosed a patent for the invention of a foldable terminal device that can effectively reduce the foldable crease problem.Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's consumer business, previously said on Weibo, ".""This time, we will bring you the flagship foldable phone that will lead the new form of future smartphones," Yu said.(Source: Huawei Mall)