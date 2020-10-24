beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 34,305
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
HUAWEI MATE 40 SMARTPHONES SOLD OUT IN CHINA IN 28 SECONDS
ABDULLAH OCTOBER 23, 2020
Yesterday, Huawei unveiled its highly anticipated next-generation flagship smartphones: the Huawei Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro+.
HUAWEI MATE 40 SMARTPHONES SOLD OUT IN CHINA IN 28 SECONDS
Shortly after the announcement, the devices became available for pre-order on the popular JD.com platform. JD officials officially announced that the Huawei Mate 40 series is sold out on the platform in just 28 seconds.
As usual, the size of the launch batch was not reported. But it became known that more than four million people watched the press conference dedicated to the announcement of the Huawei Mate 40 live on the JD platform alone.
JD said that it will continue to accept pre-orders until the official start of smartphone sales in China; which will be on October 30. However, on this day, only those who managed to order them within the first seconds will be able to receive their smartphones. At the moment, only the bigger models Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro+ are available for pre-order.
According to the official information, the performance of the smartphones of the Mate 40 line will decrease by only 2.5% within 36 months after the start of use.
Simultaneously with smartphones, Huawei introduced a new smartwatch and earbuds.
HUAWEI MATE 40 PRO IS THE NEW KING OF MOBILE PHOTOGRAPHY
Yesterday, Chinese phone maker Huawei announced the new Mate 40 series lineup; which includes the more “affordable” Mate 40, along with its bigger brothers, the Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro Plus. Following the announcement, the renowned camera analysis site DxOMark released their review for the Mate 40 Pro.
Let’s start with with final total score of 136 points. This score is then split into “Photo” in which the smartphone achieves a whopping 140 points; “Video” with 116 points and a new metric called “Zoom” which, as the names suggests, really takes into consideration the zoom capabilities of the device. In Zoom the Mate 40 Pro got 88 points.
Either way, the final total score of 136 points puts the Mate 40 Pro in the first place on DxOMark’s ranking system; thus making it the new king of mobile photography.
Before looking further into the review, let’s recap the camera hardware we find on the handset. Starting with the primary 50 MP 1/1.28″ sensor (12 MP output) with 23 mm-equivalent (1x defined as 27 mm) f/1.9-aperture lens, full-pixel Octa-PD; paired with an ultra wide 20 MP 1/1.54″ sensor with 18mm-equivalent f/1.8-aperture lens, PDAF; and finally a telephoto 12 MP 1/3.56″ sensor with 125mm-equivalent f/3.4-aperture lens, PDAF, OIS. The device also has a multispectral color temperature sensor. While on the software side, the smartphone can record 4K video at 60fps.
ABDULLAH OCTOBER 23, 2020
Yesterday, Huawei unveiled its highly anticipated next-generation flagship smartphones: the Huawei Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro+.
HUAWEI MATE 40 SMARTPHONES SOLD OUT IN CHINA IN 28 SECONDS
Shortly after the announcement, the devices became available for pre-order on the popular JD.com platform. JD officials officially announced that the Huawei Mate 40 series is sold out on the platform in just 28 seconds.
As usual, the size of the launch batch was not reported. But it became known that more than four million people watched the press conference dedicated to the announcement of the Huawei Mate 40 live on the JD platform alone.
JD said that it will continue to accept pre-orders until the official start of smartphone sales in China; which will be on October 30. However, on this day, only those who managed to order them within the first seconds will be able to receive their smartphones. At the moment, only the bigger models Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro+ are available for pre-order.
According to the official information, the performance of the smartphones of the Mate 40 line will decrease by only 2.5% within 36 months after the start of use.
Simultaneously with smartphones, Huawei introduced a new smartwatch and earbuds.
HUAWEI MATE 40 PRO IS THE NEW KING OF MOBILE PHOTOGRAPHY
Yesterday, Chinese phone maker Huawei announced the new Mate 40 series lineup; which includes the more “affordable” Mate 40, along with its bigger brothers, the Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro Plus. Following the announcement, the renowned camera analysis site DxOMark released their review for the Mate 40 Pro.
Let’s start with with final total score of 136 points. This score is then split into “Photo” in which the smartphone achieves a whopping 140 points; “Video” with 116 points and a new metric called “Zoom” which, as the names suggests, really takes into consideration the zoom capabilities of the device. In Zoom the Mate 40 Pro got 88 points.
Either way, the final total score of 136 points puts the Mate 40 Pro in the first place on DxOMark’s ranking system; thus making it the new king of mobile photography.
Before looking further into the review, let’s recap the camera hardware we find on the handset. Starting with the primary 50 MP 1/1.28″ sensor (12 MP output) with 23 mm-equivalent (1x defined as 27 mm) f/1.9-aperture lens, full-pixel Octa-PD; paired with an ultra wide 20 MP 1/1.54″ sensor with 18mm-equivalent f/1.8-aperture lens, PDAF; and finally a telephoto 12 MP 1/3.56″ sensor with 125mm-equivalent f/3.4-aperture lens, PDAF, OIS. The device also has a multispectral color temperature sensor. While on the software side, the smartphone can record 4K video at 60fps.
Huawei Mate 40 smartphones sold out in China in 28 seconds
Huawei Mate 40 smartphones sold out in China in 28 seconds. JD officials officially announced that the Huawei Mate 40 series is sold out.
www.gizchina.com