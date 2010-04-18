Huawei Loses Cellular-Gear Market Share Outside China

Ericsson, Nokia make gains amid U.S.-inspired bans, restrictions against Huawei around the world
Tech Decoupling: China's Race to End Its Reliance on the U.S.
By
Stu Woo
in London and
Dan Strumpf
in Hong Kong
March 7, 2021 7:00 am ET
Huawei’s share of revenue from selling wireless-equipment around the world, excluding China, fell 2 percentage points, according to Dell’Oro Group, coming in at about 20% in 2020. Huawei remained in third place behind rivals Ericsson AB and Nokia Corp. , which both picked up market share last year, according to the research firm. Ericsson solidified its ex-China market share lead at around 35%, up 2 percentage points, while Nokia gained 1 percentage point to finish the year with about 25% share.
Huawei late last year lost its briefly held crown as the world’s largest smartphone maker, falling to No. 5 under the weight of the U.S. pressure. Now, it is feeling the heat in the company’s core business of selling the gear that goes into mobile networks.
A Huawei spokeswoman referred to an internal speech earlier this year by Ren Zhengfei, the company’s founder, in which he told employees the company’s ties with customers “were as strong as ever” and “we kept our transactions, delivery, supply and networks going uninterrupted.”
In the same speech, Mr. Ren said Huawei’s revenue and profits increased last year despite its challenges. But he said there was need to retreat from some markets: “We must dare to abandon some countries, some customers, some products and some scenarios,” he said.
Huawei’s share of revenue from selling wireless-equipment around the world, excluding China, fell 2 percentage points, according to Dell’Oro Group, coming in at about 20% in 2020. Huawei remained in third place behind rivals Ericsson AB and Nokia Corp. , which both picked up market share last year, according to the research firm. Ericsson solidified its ex-China market share lead at around 35%, up 2 percentage points, while Nokia gained 1 percentage point to finish the year with about 25% share.
Huawei late last year lost its briefly held crown as the world’s largest smartphone maker, falling to No. 5 under the weight of the U.S. pressure. Now, it is feeling the heat in the company’s core business of selling the gear that goes into mobile networks.
A Huawei spokeswoman referred to an internal speech earlier this year by Ren Zhengfei, the company’s founder, in which he told employees the company’s ties with customers “were as strong as ever” and “we kept our transactions, delivery, supply and networks going uninterrupted.”
In the same speech, Mr. Ren said Huawei’s revenue and profits increased last year despite its challenges. But he said there was need to retreat from some markets: “We must dare to abandon some countries, some customers, some products and some scenarios,” he said.
