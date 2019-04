Huawei Launches Industry's First Intelligent Metro Router for the 5G and Cloud Era: the NetEngine 8000 Series



10GE metro cannot meet the 10-fold traffic growth expected over the next five years

Today’s metro network cannot support the expected 1000-fold increase in the number of connections, fueled by the IoT and video services.

Low efficiency network operations cannot address the proactive O&M and intelligent automation required by cloud services.