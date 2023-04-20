What's new

Huawei launches in-house software system after being cut off from US services

onebyone

onebyone

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
7,294
-4
17,022
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand
David Kirton
Thu, April 20, 2023 at 5:02 PM GMT+7·2 min read


8c8367fb31bde37075aa50c1b6187b31

FILE PHOTO: Huawei logo is pictured on its headquarters building in Reading, Britain
By David Kirton
SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) - China's Huawei Technologies said on Thursday it is replacing internal software management systems it once sourced from U.S. vendors with its own in-house version, hailing it as a victory over U.S. curbs that once threatened its survival.
Huawei held an internal ceremony to celebrate the switch to its own 'MetaERP' (enterprise resource planning system) in Dongguan, south China on Thursday, attended by the Huawei's rotating Chairperson Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of the company's founder Ren Zhengfei.
ERP software is used by companies to manage key business operations ranging from accounting to supply chain management.
"We were cut off from the old ERP system and other core operation and management systems three years ago," said Tao Jingwen, a Huawei board member and president of its quality, business process and IT management department.
"Today we are proud to announce that we have broken through that blockade, we have survived!"
The in-house Meta-ERP has been rolled out across 80% of the company's business, Huawei said in a news release.
While Tao's speech did not mention if Huawei intended to commercialise its ERP system and compete with the likes of Oracle and SAP, it provides a potential new business line for the company which has been expanding into areas in a bid to survive under U.S. pressure.
In May 2019, the U.S. Commerce Department added Huawei to a trade blacklist over alleged security concerns the company denies.
The listing and several successive rounds of trade sanctions hobbled Huawei's ability to source items made with U.S. technology.
It also cut it off from servicing and patches for ERP tools it largely purchased from Oracle Corp, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The cut off was a "massive crisis" for Huawei, Tao said in his speech, saying that the old system had been core to the company's operations for over two decades.
"Not having access to ERP became Huawei's 'Dadu River' that blocked our way forward and threatened our very existence," Tao said, referring to a famous escape for China's Red Army during the country's civil war.
Huawei's 'meta-ERP' system is a 'cloud-native' product, which uses the company's cloud-computing systems for greater efficiency than traditional ERP products, the person said.
While the older system was like "a massive old building in disrepair," the new system has been fully tested and is processing 15 million lines of accounting entries daily, Tao said.

finance.yahoo.com

Huawei launches in-house software system after being cut off from US services

China's Huawei Technologies said on Thursday it is replacing internal software management systems it once sourced from U.S. vendors with its own in-house version, hailing it as a victory over U.S. curbs that once threatened its survival. Huawei held an internal ceremony to celebrate the switch...
finance.yahoo.com finance.yahoo.com
 
BHAN85

BHAN85

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 5, 2015
2,996
-6
1,757
Country
Spain
Location
Spain
Android is open source, linux based.

Chinese companies get "inspiration" from Western source code, and then they dont publish a shit.

Watch out.

If someday someone complained about Microsoft monopoly, sit and wait to see what Chinese tech companies will do when they will be truly powerful
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

onebyone
Huawei replaces 13,000 components in 3 years under US ban
Replies
2
Views
227
Jeeten Parikh
J
Hamartia Antidote
SCMP: Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou faces uphill battle in reversing flat revenue, plummeting profits
Replies
5
Views
273
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China's chip industry will be 'reborn' under U.S. sanctions, Huawei says, confirming breakthrough
Replies
0
Views
234
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
HUAWEI HAS ALREADY DEVELOPED ITS OWN CHIP AND CURRENTLY TESTING, IS KIRIN CHIP COMING BACK?
Replies
1
Views
345
hirobo2
hirobo2
beijingwalker
GT Voice: Suicidal US crackdown on Huawei is the final failure
Replies
0
Views
170
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom