Huawei Helps Monaco Telecom Open 5G in the Principality of Monaco

Only three weeks after the partnership with Huawei, Monaco Telecom unveiled its nationwide 5G mobile network at the Monaco Yacht Show.

On September 27th, A 5G-connected UAV(Unmanned aerial vehicle) flying over the world's first yachting market broadcasted live 360 ° High Definition footage to a virtual reality headset.