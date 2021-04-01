What's new

Huawei has lost its smartphone crown. It may never get it back

Just eight months ago, Huawei reached its longtime goal of becoming the world's biggest smartphone maker. Now, it is not even in the top three.

On Wednesday, the Chinese tech giant acknowledged that its smartphone business was suffering as US sanctions continue to stifle its growth, cutting off the company's ability to obtain critical components for its devices.

"Because of the unfair sanctions placed on us by the US, our mobile phone business saw a revenue decline," Huawei chairman Ken Hu said at a press conference in Shenzhen following the release of the company's latest earnings report.

The private company declined to specify how much revenue the unit lost last year, but the admission came as little surprise. According to data from Gartner and Counterpoint, Huawei is no longer the market leader in China, let alone globally.
Sales of Huawei's other consumer electronics — including laptops, tablets and wearable devices -— jumped 65% last year compared to 2019. Huawei has expanded its lineup of connected devices in recent years, and the latest results gives "us more confidence in our strategy," Hu said.


Despite dismal results in the handset business, overall revenue rose to 891.4 billion yuan ($136 billion) in 2020. And the company posted 64.6 billion yuan ($9.9 billion) in net profit — the highest level it has ever seen, according to a Huawei spokesperson.

But revenue only ticked up 3.8%, while profits rose 3.2%, much weaker than the growth seen in previous years.
"It's fair to say that in 2020, we saw a slowdown in the growth rate, and yes, life was not easy for us," Hu told reporters. Huawei was able to maintain growth because of a range of measures it took to shore up its business, including diversifying its supply chain, he added.

An early upswing in mainland China, which led the global economic recovery, also helped. Revenue in Huawei's home market jumped 15.4%, compared to declines in Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa.


n recent months, local rivals Oppo and Xiaomi have unseated Huawei, both as the top smartphone maker in China and the most popular Chinese vendor globally, respectively.

Given the continued uncertainty at the smartphone business, "it's very difficult for us to make a forecast," Hu noted.
And Huawei isn't expected to make a roaring comeback anytime soon, according to Varun Mishra, an analyst of mobile devices and ecosystems at Counterpoint Research.

"Dynamics are changing within China, as well as overseas," he told CNN Business.

It doesn't help matters that Huawei recently sold off its budget brand, Honor, which had made up as much as 40% of its total shipments in 2020. Founder Ren Zhengfei said that the November sale "was a forced decision, made in response to the changes in the external environment."


Looking ahead, improving the company's standing in the United States will be crucial to its future in smartphones.
But the signs aren't promising, despite the new US administration. The US Federal Communications Commission earlier this month echoed previous claims from Washington that Huawei poses "a threat to national security," dashing hopes of a reset in relations anytime soon.

"If the sanctions are not lifted, I don't see there's any way they're able to resurrect their smartphone [business]," said Mishra.
just one of many future paybacks to come
 
Huawei actually has a plan, it.is to become the biggest chip maker and supply oppo and xiaomi chips. :enjoy:
 
Americans care too much about their self ego. Chinese gobble up Apple. China didn't ban Apple. Chinese are big hearted people, not little hearted people like Americans. That's why Chinese are liked in the world. That's why Americans are hated in the world.
 
Tai Hai Chen said:
Americans care too much about their self ego. Chinese gobble up Apple. China didn't ban Apple. Chinese are big hearted people, not little hearted people like Americans. That's why Chinese are liked in the world. That's why Americans are hated in the world.
You can be very entertaining at times.
 
Tai Hai Chen said:
Americans care too much about their self ego. Chinese gobble up Apple. China didn't ban Apple. Chinese are big hearted people, not little hearted people like Americans. That's why Chinese are liked in the world. That's why Americans are hated in the world.
LOL wu mao, you are not big-hearted. You earn more from us than we do from you.

and ...
Apple has roughly 10,000 direct employees in China, across its retail and corporate entities. Its supply chain also has more than a million workers manufacturing products like the iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch

China is disliked and it's got worse for them in the world

1617298963919.png
 
rent4country said:
LOL wu mao, you are not big-hearted. You earn more from us than we do from you.

and ...
Apple has roughly 10,000 direct employees in China, across its retail and corporate entities. Its supply chain also has more than a million workers manufacturing products like the iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch
Yeah so? If US don't offload their printed USD to China US would have tremendous inflation.
 
Tai Hai Chen said:
Yeah so? If US don't offload their printed USD to China US would have tremendous inflation.
Perhaps China gains more from buying worthless USDs than USA does by selling them? After all, the Chinese are very intelligent people.
 
Tai Hai Chen said:
Yeah so? If US don't offload their printed USD to China US would have tremendous inflation.
whaaaaat! this must that famous IQ shining through, lol

Yesterday you said lesser naval assets means china wins the war against the US because the US can't find chinese naval assets to destroy.

.. and today, you say _giving china jobs and buying their goods equals an inflation check. :sarcastic:
 
America is located in a geographically isolated part of the world, far from Eurasia. Therefore Americans are little hearted because they are not connected by road to center of the world Eurasia. China is connected by road to Europe so China has lots of interaction with Europe so historically Chinese are big hearted people. That's why Americans are so hated because they are so little hearted people.
 
Tai Hai Chen said:
America is located in a geographically isolated part of the world, far from Eurasia. Therefore Americans are little hearted because they are not connected by road to center of the world Eurasia. China is connected by road to Europe so China has lots of interaction with Europe so historically Chinese are big hearted people. That's why Americans are so hated because they are so little hearted people.
Okay, so connection by road enlarges the heart. Cardiomegaly by Road. Got it! :D
 
Tai Hai Chen said:
America is located in a geographically isolated part of the world, far from Eurasia. Therefore Americans are little hearted because they are not connected by road to center of the world Eurasia. China is connected by road to Europe so China has lots of interaction with Europe so historically Chinese are big hearted people. That's why Americans are so hated because they are so little hearted people.
Then why did you move to a little-hearted country? Canada is a neighbor with similarly protected surroundings and NATO ally?

US gives most AID to countries in the world

look Canadians hate you too... :enjoy:
1617299860940.png



Chinese more hated
www.pewresearch.org

Unfavorable Views of China Reach Historic Highs in Many Countries

Across 14 advanced nations, a median of 61% say China has done a bad job in handling the coronavirus outbreak. And at least seven-in-ten in each of these countries have little or no confidence in President Xi Jinping.
www.pewresearch.org www.pewresearch.org

1617299764528.png
 
