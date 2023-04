​

​

HUAWEI HARMONYOS KEEPS GRABBING MARKET SHARE FROM ANDROID AND IOS​

Huawei HarmonyOS Grabs the Third Spot



Huawei HarmonyOS Controls 8% Market Share in China

Chinese tech giants, Huawei is determined to move against the tides. All indications show that it is gradually making progress. After the ban placed on the company by the US government, the company shifted focus from the Android platform to HarmonyOS. An operating system built by Huawei from scratch. Even though many doubted the success of the operating system, Huawei kept pushing and working hard. Now, it looks like the company’s hard work is beginning to pay off.Before, the launch of the HarmonyOS in 2021, the main dominant forces in the mobile OS space were Android and iOS. Well, that’s not to say they don’t dominate anymore. These two operating systems still largely dominate the market. However, we can now confidently say that we have a third force in the mobile OS space.According to a statement from a well-known researcher, Huawei’s HarmonyOS continues to gain popularity around the world. By so doing, gaining some market share from the likes of Android and iOS Counterpoint is the researcher that came out with this statement. It says that Huawei’s HarmonyOS keeps growing in both China and the global market. Even though the OS was able to achieve about 100million installation within its first year, it still had 0% market share. The next year, HarmonyOS was able to achieve 1% market share in the global mobile operating system space. In terms of number of installations, it reached 320 million installations.Moving on from the last quarter of 2022 into first quarter of 2023, HarmonyOS has grabbed another percentage point. In China however, Huawei’s mobile operating system now has controls of 8% of the market. The company currently runs several products such as IoT, smart home, industrial and consumer platforms