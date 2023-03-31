beijingwalker said: HUAWEI HARMONYOS KEEPS GRABBING MARKET SHARE FROM ANDROID AND IOS​ FREDERICK NYAME MARCH 31, 2023







Chinese tech giants,



HUAWEI HARMONYOS GRABS THE THIRD SPOT Before, the launch of the HarmonyOS in 2021, the main dominant forces in the mobile OS space were Android and iOS. Well, that’s not to say they don’t dominate anymore. These two operating systems still largely dominate the market. However, we can now confidently say that we have a



According to a statement from a well-known researcher, Huawei’s HarmonyOS continues to gain popularity around the world. By so doing, gaining some market share from the likes of



Counterpoint is the researcher that came out with this statement. It says that Huawei’s HarmonyOS keeps growing in both China and the global market. Even though the OS was able to achieve about 100million installation within its first year, it still had 0% market share. The next year, HarmonyOS was able to achieve 1% market share in the global mobile operating system space. In terms of number of installations, it reached 320 million installations.



HUAWEI HARMONYOS CONTROLS 8% MARKET SHARE IN CHINA Moving on from the last quarter of 2022 into first quarter of 2023, HarmonyOS has grabbed another percentage point. In China however, Huawei’s mobile operating system now has controls of 8% of the market. The company currently runs several products such as IoT, smart home, industrial and consumer platforms.



“Huawei’s Harmony OS has captured a 2% share in the global smartphone OS market. And an 8% share in China in Q4 2022, but it is nowhere near the dominance it had before the ban.” wrote Counterpoint Research.



Currently, Android commands 76% of the market while iOS comes second with 22%. These numbers are definitely far apart from the 2% share of HarmonyOS. However, it took Huawei just two years to grab this 2% share. This is an unimaginable achievement especially considering the situation in which the company finds itself.



Even without any ban, it is a very difficult thing for any company to do. This is because the world is used to Android and iOS. Therefore, it will take a very long time, hard work and persistence for any company to grab just 1%.



With the lack of Google services, it will be quite difficult for HarmonyOS to dominate the world. On the flip side, the market share of HarmonyOS still has what it takes to grab more. In 5 years to come, it can surely control about 5 to 8% of the global market.



Well, competition is always good for consumers. So I welcome a third OS like Huawei. That's if they are able to survive and thrive ..many other companies tried their luck in OS market but couldn't make a dent on Android and IOS . Especially android which is so dominant and almost omnipotent. Even IOS hasn't been able to scratch their dominance. But good luck to Huawei though. They will have to have at least a 70% ot more of Chinese Market share to have the scale or chance to be able to challenge Android and IOS globally. A Chinese government restrictions or even ban on Android and IOS will be helpful in this regard(dont think they will do that though). Not sure they can achieve that. Remains to be seen.