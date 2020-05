Huawei chip unit shifts production to mainland Chinese firm

Huawei Technologies is gradually shifting production of its microchips from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a firm on mainland China as it prepares for more US restrictions.According to, which cited a person familiar with the matter, the decision to source more chips from Shanghai-based Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) was taken in anticipation of new US rules which would require foreign companies using American chipmaking equipment to obtain a license before supplying chips to Huawei.TSMC would be directly impacted by the new rules and its chips would therefore become more costly for Huawei.“Before, Huawei wanted to work with top notch manufacturers, and SMIC was just second-tier,” the person said. “We are now moving resources to SMIC to speed up our help to them.”“Huawei considers carefully issues such as capacity, technology and delivery when choosing semiconductor fabrication plants,” it said.The regulations could mean that Chinese companies ramp up the development of national technology.It was not immediately clear how much more production was being shifted to SMIC.Washington claims that Huawei could use its tech equipment to spy on the West on behalf of Chinese authorities.Citing the potential risks to national security, the Trump administration has already barred American firms from selling to Huawei without a licence.