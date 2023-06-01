What's new

Huawei gains in Chinese PC market

Zsari

Zsari

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2014
2,208
1
3,608
Country
China
Location
United States

Huawei Becomes the Second in China’s PC Market. Dell’s Shipments Plummeted by 50%, Saying That it will Stop Using Chinese-Made Chips!​


June 1, 2023 by Eshan William
Dell’s shipments plummeted by 50%, saying that it will stop using Chinese-made chips!Huawei has become the second in China’s PC market, sooner or later it will be the first

Fast Technology News on June 1, regarding Huawei’s return to the top three in China’s PC market, Li Changzhu, vice president of the company’s Consumer BG Strategic Marketing Department, said that it will be the first sooner or later.

According to the latest data released by the market research organization Canalys, in the first quarter of this year, Huawei’s PC domestic market shipments increased by 34.1% year-on-year, ranking second in the industry with a 10.7% share.


According to the data released by the agency,In the first quarter of this year, in the first echelon of domestic PCs, the market shares of Lenovo and HP remained stable, while Dell, which claimed to “de-China” its supply chain, suffered a “half-cut” decline in shipments, falling out of the top three and losing ’s market share has also been “collected” by Huawei.

www.gamingdeputy.com

Dell's shipments plummeted by 50%, saying that it will stop using Chinese-made chips!Huawei becomes the second in China's PC market, sooner or later it will be the first - GAMINGDEPUTY

Dell’s shipments plummeted by 50%, saying that it will stop using Chinese-made
www.gamingdeputy.com www.gamingdeputy.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Apple captures highest Chinese smartphone sales [in #1 spot] since 2015 in a market decline
Replies
1
Views
142
Rusty2
Rusty2
beijingwalker
Alibaba, Huawei race to gain edge in Southeast Asia's cloud market
Replies
0
Views
394
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
F-22Raptor
Huawei has run out of chipsets for its smartphones
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
93
Views
5K
Song Hong
Song Hong
beijingwalker
Huawei Dominates China’s Foldable Phone Market with a massive 47.4 percent of foldable phone market share
Replies
0
Views
306
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Hamartia Antidote
Gartner Says Worldwide PC Shipments Declined 28.5% in Fourth Quarter of 2022 and 16.2% for the 2022 Year
Replies
0
Views
382
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom