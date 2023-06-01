Huawei gains in Chinese PC market

Huawei Becomes the Second in China’s PC Market. Dell’s Shipments Plummeted by 50%, Saying That it will Stop Using Chinese-Made Chips!
June 1, 2023 by Eshan William
Dell’s shipments plummeted by 50%, saying that it will stop using Chinese-made chips!Huawei has become the second in China’s PC market, sooner or later it will be the first
Fast Technology News on June 1, regarding Huawei’s return to the top three in China’s PC market, Li Changzhu, vice president of the company’s Consumer BG Strategic Marketing Department, said that it will be the first sooner or later.
According to the latest data released by the market research organization Canalys, in the first quarter of this year, Huawei’s PC domestic market shipments increased by 34.1% year-on-year, ranking second in the industry with a 10.7% share.
According to the data released by the agency,In the first quarter of this year, in the first echelon of domestic PCs, the market shares of Lenovo and HP remained stable, while Dell, which claimed to “de-China” its supply chain, suffered a “half-cut” decline in shipments, falling out of the top three and losing ’s market share has also been “collected” by Huawei.
Dell's shipments plummeted by 50%, saying that it will stop using Chinese-made chips!Huawei becomes the second in China's PC market, sooner or later it will be the first - GAMINGDEPUTY
Dell’s shipments plummeted by 50%, saying that it will stop using Chinese-made
www.gamingdeputy.com