The poor americans banned Xeon Phi sell to China, in the hope that will slow down China's supercomputer development, and a year later China deliver the world faster supercomputer, twice faster and efficient than the existing fastest one, with all home-grown CPUs and computing devices, and eventually push Xeon Phi out of business.It seems that the President Dotard has not learned from Obama's pathetic attempts, they don't understand their pathetic attempt will only accerlate China's progress, instead of hind itThe only short-term setback is the google ban on Huawei, which sure has a limited impact on Huawei's oversea market, but eventually that will make Huawei push her own OS called HongMeng (="The Origin of Universe" in Chinese), which is a unified OS arch that connect any devices from small home electric devices to phones to servers to as far as computer clusters, with the aid of 5G tech, it will go far and away beyond a phone OS, that will sure be the beginning of a new industrial revolution.As for a phone OS, HongMeng is far faster and more efficient than android, and it can even run android app locally, and faster too, I expect it will be very smooth transition there, just be tunned, according to Huawei, this new OS will be shipped with Huawei's new phones as soon as autumn this year.