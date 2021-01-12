What's new

Huawei exec says HarmonyOS is not a copy of Android or iOS, aims to reach 300-400 million devices this year

Huawei's goal for HarmonyOS is to be installed on 300-400 million devices by 2021, including at least 200 million Huawei devices, and 100 million third-party devices, Wang Chenglu, president of Huawei's Consumer BG software division, said today.

HarmonyOS is not a replacement system made in response to US sanctions, Wang said in a presentation today, adding that HarmonyOS is not a copy of Android or a copy of iOS, it is truly a panoramic operating system for the future IoT era.

Wang said that global smartphone shipments have been slightly down since 2018, with roughly a 3 percent drop in 2019.


The decline in smartphone shipments is a bit greater in 2020 due to Covid-19, and the lack of growth in overall smartphone shipments has become a pretty certainty, he claimed.


But the length of time consumers use their phones has also largely stabilized at four to five hours since 2018. All this information indicates that the development of the smartphone-based mobile Internet industry has reached a very important transition period, Wang said.

He pointed out that only the platform ecology of smartphones is very prosperous at present, while the applications on smartwatches, TVs, and cars are very few.


The reason is that the system on each hardware device is completely fragmented, we are familiar with as many as 20 or 30, which causes developers to want to do an application based on other hardware platforms will be very troublesome, he said.

With HarmonyOS , Huawei's goal is to use one system to solve the problems of all IoT hardware devices.


"There may be speculation that Huawei developed HarmonyOS because of US sanctions, and I'm telling you that's not the case," he said.

Wang said the development of HarmonyOS started in May 2016, when Huawei was thinking about what to do with the industry in the future after the smartphone industry had reached its apex.


Huawei's terminal business is so big that it's impossible to put all the ecological roots in someone else's system. These thoughts led to the creation of HarmonyOS, he said.

The goal Huawei hopes to achieve, Wang said, is to use one system to meet the system loading requirements of all kinds of hardware, large and small.

For consumers, using a variety of hardware can be as simple as using a smartphone. For developers, the business logic code can be developed once in the system and deployed on multiple devices.

Huawei exec says HarmonyOS is not a copy of Android or iOS, aims to reach 300-400 million devices this year

Huawei's terminal business is so big that it's impossible to put all the ecological roots in someone else's system. These thoughts led to the creation of HarmonyOS, he said.
Time will tell. It is difficult and time consuming to write a new OS from scratch, just ask the folks at Google Fuchsia who are attempting it. In the last 20 years, i dont think there has been a new OS other than Fuchsia, all others are derivatives of the linux/bsd kernels ..

I think China has market scale.

China's neighbouring region is also open, populous and developing. With right strategy and promotion, it may find a niche to grow from.
 
every OS is a copy of other since they all do the same.
Yes, and not. And, not quite...
I think China has market scale.

China's neighbouring region is also open, populous and developing. With right strategy and promotion, it may find a niche to grow from.
Scale means China has a market for products. That is differnet from being able to write a new OS from scratch from the ground up. That takes a lot of science and R&D. The likes of Google can write a new OS from scratch. Not many other companies can.

Samsung is trying with Tizen with Intel and even that is based on linux.

Google Fuscia is google can pull it off, will be revolutionary !!!!!!!!! A new truly modern OS with the latest in computer science thought.
 
Samsung is trying with Tizen with Intel and even that is based on linux.
bad comparison. samsung depends on american (google) app ecosystem. they have os, but have very few apps like windows phone os, useless. honestly, they shouldnt even think about making new os at all.

huawei doesn't have that problem in china 1.3 bln market. chinese app ecosystem doesn't revolve around american sh1t. all the popular app developers in china want to work with them. that's why they ban chip manufacturers from working with huawei, because software ban doesn't work.


----

HarmonyOS (HongMeng OS) is a new microkernel-based, distributed operating system designed to deliver a new user experience across all devices and scenarios.


“We’re entering a day and age where people expect a holistic intelligent experience across all devices and scenarios. To support this, we felt it was important to have an operating system with improved cross-platform capabilities. We needed an OS that supports all scenarios, that can be used across a broad range of devices and platforms, and that can meet consumer demand for low latency and strong security.” said Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei’s Consumer Business Group.


“HarmonyOS is completely different from Android and iOS. It is a microkernel-based, distributed OS that delivers a smooth experience across all scenarios. It has a trustworthy and secure architecture, and it supports seamless collaboration across devices. You can develop your apps once, then flexibly deploy them across a range of different devices.” Richard added.

Android
Huawei claimed that HarmonyOS is a microkernel-based, distributed OS that is completely different from Android and iOS. [23] However, it was later revealed that HarmonyOS 1.0 was based on Android 9 and supported ADB, the Android Debug Bridge. [24] In September 2020, it was found that HDC, the debug bridge in HarmonyOS 2.0, was again based on ADB. [25][26] A video of HarmonyOS 2.0 developer beta running on mobile was then posted, showing that the beta was just the same as Android 10 and no significant changes have been made in the name of HarmonyOS operating system. [27][28]

The future architecture, however, would be based only on HarmonyOS microkernel, according to the HarmonyOS roadmap. [29]

China has claimed to have develop other "home grown OS'es" only for them to turn out to be derivatives of Linux. Time will tell on HarmonyOS if people get to see the source code, etc. Apparently "Open Harmony" was going to be open sourced October 2021..
 
Android
Huawei claimed that HarmonyOS is a microkernel-based, distributed OS that is completely different from Android and iOS. [23] However, it was later revealed that HarmonyOS 1.0 was based on Android 9 and supported ADB, the Android Debug Bridge. [24] In September 2020, it was found that HDC, the debug bridge in HarmonyOS 2.0, was again based on ADB. [25][26] A video of HarmonyOS 2.0 developer beta running on mobile was then posted, showing that the beta was just the same as Android 10 and no significant changes have been made in the name of HarmonyOS operating system. [27][28]

The future architecture, however, would be based only on HarmonyOS microkernel, according to the HarmonyOS roadmap. [29]

China has claimed to have develop other "home grown OS'es" only for them to turn out to be derivatives of Linux. Time will tell on HarmonyOS if people get to see the source code, etc. Apparently "Open Harmony" was going to be open sourced October 2021..
there's no source code for os yet. if harmonyOS is really microkernel based. the news above that you posted is most likely a linux emulator for compatibility with android apps. google's fuchsia os currently in development is doing the same. fuchsia is not 100% without linux code.
 
I think it's awesome that HarmonyOS is looking to use one system to solve the problems of all IoT hardware devices.
 
That's a big goal, but it could lead to a lot of convenience for consumers and developers. With the ability to use a variety of hardware as easily as a smartphone, it could make things so much smoother. And for developers, being able to develop the business logic code once in the system and deploy it on multiple devices would be a game-changer. Also, it might be cool to explore Smart Engines OCR SDK because I think it could be integrated with HarmonyOS to enhance the system's capabilities.
 

