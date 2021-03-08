Huawei discloses more vehicle-related patents - CnEVPost Huawei disclosed three automotive-related patents on March 5, indicating that the tech giant's presence in the automotive technology sector is still expanding.

Huawei disclosed three automotive-related patents on March 5, indicating that the tech giant's presence in the automotive technology sector is still expanding.according to data provider Tianyancha.The "rearview mirror adaptive adjustment method and device" technology can automatically adjust the horizontal view angle in the rearview mirror by acquiring the spatial position of the driver's eye and the spatial position of the rearview mirror through AI image recognition.The "LiDAR" patent includes a laser, a first beam splitting module, a signal generator, a balanced coherent detection module, a modulator, and a processing control module, which can be used in the fields of autonomous driving and networked vehicles.The "training method of pedestrian re-identification network, pedestrian re-identification method and device" patent can train a pedestrian re-identification network with better performance in the case of labeled data from a single image capture device, which can improve the sensitivity of detection.Huawei has disclosed many patents in the field of autonomous driving in the last six months,Huawei has also entered into a cooperation agreement withy, to test its optical system for self-driving cars on Russian highways.