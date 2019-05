Ren Zhengfei says US government 'underestimates' Huawei

BBC Business News 16 minutes ago

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei has remained defiant towards US moves against his company, saying the US "underestimates" its abilities.

Mr Ren downplayed the impact of recent US curbs and said no one could catch up to its 5G technology in the near future.

"The current practice of US politicians underestimates our strength," Mr Ren said

Mr Ren played down the significance of the move, saying that Huawei had already made preparations ahead of the US restrictions.