Huawei calls on an old friend, Russia, as U.S. sanctions bite down

Hamartia Antidote said: Huawei’s HarmonyOS was built with help from the company’s Russia research teams, which encompass some 1,500 staffers in Moscow , St. Petersburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Novosibirsk and Minsk, Belarus, according to Russia’s state-run Sputnik News. Click to expand...

There is nothing wrong with being helped with Russian research teams right? But doesnt mean HarmonyOS was built by Russia or by Russian engineers. Helped means "contributed".Huawei employs engineers from many nations and based their research center on several countries, just like Microsoft of Google employs engineers from many nations too.