Huawei, BAIC New Energy reportedly to unveil jointly made model in April

Huawei and BAIC New Energy's jointly-built model will be announced in April this year and launched in November, cls.cn quoted BAIC New Energy sources as saying.
They will launch the Alfa t and s models based on BAIC New Energy's BE21 platform for launch, and there will be future launches of products based on the BE22 platform, the report said.
On September 27, 2017, BAIC New Energy signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Huawei to cooperate in technology development, product innovation and other areas, including cloud computing, vehicle networking and energy internet.
On November 5, 2018, BAIC New Energy and Huawei signed an agreement to deepen strategic cooperation, agreeing that Huawei will use its technological advantages in ICT to help BAIC New Energy build the next generation of intelligent networked electric vehicles.
In April 2020, BAIC New Energy's premium brand ARCFOX announced that its first mass production model, ARCFOX α-T, rolled off the production line.
The new vehicle is positioned as a pure electric SUV and is equipped with Huawei Baron 5000 chip, with a pre-sale price starting at RMB 280,000.
The new vehicle is based on the ARCFOX IMC architecture and continues the overall design profile of the ECF concept in appearance.
It is also equipped with the new generation MH5000 T-BOX developed based on Huawei's Baron 5000 chip, with a maximum downlink peak rate of 2Gbps and a maximum uplink peak rate of 230Mbps.
This is capable of meeting automotive 5G communication needs, giving a boost to vehicle data interoperability, vehicle-road collaboration and future autonomous driving, the company said at the time.
Although the ARCFOX α-T's intelligent driving system is still in L2, BAIC New Energy believes that with the car's 5G infrastructure capabilities, it will be able to "unlock" L3 much faster and easier in the future.
The new car is equipped with a dual-motor four-wheel drive system, with both the front and rear motors having a maximum power of 218 hp and peak torque of 360 Nm.
The power battery is made by SK in South Korea, with a maximum capacity of 93.6KWh and a NEDC range of 653km.