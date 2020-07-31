/ Register

Huawei asks Germany not to shut it out of building 5G networks

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by F-22Raptor, Jul 31, 2020 at 10:29 PM.

    F-22Raptor

    F-22Raptor SENIOR MEMBER

    Reuters) - Huawei's [HWT.UL] top manager in Germany has appealed to the government not to shut it out of building 5G mobile networks, Der Spiegel said on Friday, after Britain decided to purge the Chinese firm's equipment from its network on security grounds.

    Chancellor Angela Merkel's government has put off a decision on tougher certification rules until after the summer break, amid pressure from some lawmakers who sympathise with U.S. calls to ban Huawei outright.

    "The government's approach of setting the same, tough security criteria for all is the right way to ensure networks are secure," Huawei's representative in Germany, David Wang, told the weekly news magazine.


    Germany's three mobile operators are all customers of Huawei, which has had a presence in the country for 15 years. None have found any evidence to support U.S. allegations that its equipment is unsafe, Wang added.

    Britain this month ordered Huawei equipment to be removed from its 5G network by the end of 2027, while France has told operators to rip out Huawei 5G gear by 2028 without announcing a public ban, sources say.

    Deutsche Telekom, the German market leader, began building its 5G network under existing agreements and only signed a contract with the Chinese provider last month. Its 5G network now covers nearly half the population.

    Analysts and industry sources say Deutsche Telekom, which opposes a Huawei ban, is seeking to pre-empt a such an outcome by rolling out most of its 5G network before a political decision is taken.

    Spanish-controlled Telefonica Deutschland said this week it had signed backup 5G contracts with other telecoms vendors to cover the risk that Huawei ends up being barred from the German market.

    https://www.reuters.com/article/us-...uilding-5g-networks-der-spiegel-idUSKCN24W1OZ
     
    Beast

    Beast ELITE MEMBER

    Germany just refused to pay more gangster money for US troops station in Germany. Why would Germany follow stupid US request? It just a precaution call by Huawei.
     
    Feng Leng

    Feng Leng SENIOR MEMBER

    Germany is kicking out US forces. Now it needs Huawei to protect against US spying.

    Soon it will be time for Germany to build nuclear weapons!

    There should only be four permanent Security Council members: China, USA, Russia and EU
     
    Hamartia Antidote

    Hamartia Antidote ELITE MEMBER

    No, we are leaving so they'll drop Huawei.

    We'll hand them some until they can build them.

    Nah, it should be 6 reps from:
    North America
    South America
    Europe
    Australia
    Africa
    Asia
     
    Avatar

    Avatar FULL MEMBER

    How can Huawei help Germany to counter US spying? Are you admitting that Huawei have access to military grade hardware that is used in espionage or counter espionage?

    Why does Germany need nuclear weapons? Do you expect US to go to war with Germany because of internet broadcasting?

    Even by your own standards your posts are quite dimwitted.
     
    cloud4000

    cloud4000 SENIOR MEMBER

    Gangster money? Germany has benefited handsomely from the US stationing its military in Europe, especially after the collapse of the Soviet Union, where it reaped the most dividends. US continued to pay for the privilege of protecting Europe while the EU consistently underspent on its own defense.

    The truth of the matter is that NATO should've been dissolved soon after the collapse of the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact, but it has persisted because the EU was getting benefits at little costs. It's high-time NATO is dissolved and replaced with a more Euro-centric defense pact. Russia is not the Soviet Union. The EU should be able to collectively protect itself.

    This was one of the key points in creating the EU, in the first place: to rival the US in all areas. Now they can do so in defense as well.
     
    cloud4000

    cloud4000 SENIOR MEMBER

    :what:

    Why would Germany want to let the fox into the hen house?
     
    Feng Leng

    Feng Leng SENIOR MEMBER

    LOL at the clowns jumping up and down. Deutschland is freeing itself from the shackles of the 80 years ago. Our alliance will soon become public. The Zionists and their Anglo puppets will finally get their just deserts.
     
    Beast

    Beast ELITE MEMBER

    Who is the fox? You mean US? :enjoy:
     
    nahtanbob

    nahtanbob SENIOR MEMBER

    If Huawei is such a great company why are they begging ?
     
    Feng Leng

    Feng Leng SENIOR MEMBER

    Because Deutschland is a great country!
     
