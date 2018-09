Huawei and Shanghai Shentong Metro Group Release the World’s First Commercial Case of the OTN Urban Rail Transit Network



Shanghai Metro has many different types of services and requires high bandwidth. Nearly 30 types of communication services exist between each line of Shentong’s Operations Control Center (OCC) and its COCC, such as the dedicated wireless systems, Automatic Train Supervision (ATS), Automatic Fare Collection (AFC), Passenger Information System (PIS), Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) and Office Automation (OA) systems. Additionally, providing sufficient speeds for subsequent Big Data strategies requires large bandwidth expansion.

Shanghai Metro’s services are isolated and independent of each other. Its OTN powered high-speed bearer network business contains business units like operations management, dispatching, and driving guarantee which demands various levels of security respectively. Therefore, physical isolation must be implemented between different business units to meet high security and reliability requirements.

Shanghai Metro’s large-scale network requires high availability. The entire urban rail cloud consists of the transmission platform, data operation execution networks, data operation management networks and low-speed data service networks. The network design’s unprecedented scale covers all OCC nodes in Shanghai. As the entire network’s cornerstone, the transmission network needs to be highly reliable and ensure timely switchovers to run services continuously in case of faults.