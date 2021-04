Huawei aims to make 6G commercially available by around 2030

Huawei expects 100 million devices to have HarmonyOS installed this year - CnTechPost

Huawei will continue to build a full-scene experience and improve its hardware and software service capabilities, with 100 million devices expected to have HarmonyOS installed this year, said Xu Zhijun, vice chairman and chairman-in-office of Huawei, on April 12.Previously, Huawei's vice chairman and chairman-in-office Hu Houkun said HarmonyOS had attracted more than 20 hardware vendors and 280 application vendors to participate in ecological construction.Wang Chenglu, president of Huawei's consumer business software division and head of the AI and intelligence all-scene business department, said HarmonyOS is a new generation of the smart terminal operating system that is a unified language for different devices.According to Wang, Huawei's conservative target for the number of HarmonyOS-equipped devices this year is 300 million units.As previously reported by CnTechPost, small Chinese home appliance giants including Midea and Joyoung have already released HarmonyOS-equipped appliances.At the previous launch of the Huawei Mate X2, Richard Yu, the company's managing director and CEO of its consumer business, said that flagship phones, including the Mate X2, could be upgraded with HarmonyOS starting in April.The latest news says that users of Huawei phones can upgrade to HarmonyOS by June, and this is the upgrade of several models.