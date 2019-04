Huawei a touchstone for ties with China

The decision to involve Huawei in 5G is more likely a matter of loyalty to the US.

Washington can infiltrate the UK's most confidential meeting and leak the information

This shows that the UK's value system is not independent.

We pity the UK.

Its independence has been heavily damaged.

The UK's independence now seems weaker than its former colony India.

Do the UK and other major European countries still have full diplomatic autonomy?

Any country that follows the US in order to hurt China should pay the price no matter how nicely they talk.

China should keep firmly in mind that Australia took the lead in boycotting Huawei.