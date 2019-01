Huawei 5G new breakthrough: Huawei Ren Zhengfei made statements with 30 5G contracts + 25000 5G base stations

In 2019, Huawei’s head Ren Zhengfei made a public statement on the media, confirming that Huawei has made further breakthroughs in 5G. At present, the company has signed 30 5G commercial contracts worldwide, and 5G base station shipments reached 25,000.