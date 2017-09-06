What's new

Hu Xijin's latest update Galwan and Pangong Conflict

Galwan

PLA's martyr were far less than Indian. That day, a few of PLA soldiers tried to stop Indians (a large group?) from intruding. Suddenly Indians attacked PLA. Facing the assault of Indians, no one fled. All PLA fought to death. No one was captured. Later PLA (reinforcement?) strike back, Indians fled. Some felt down cliff. Some felt into river. Many surrendered and become POW.

Pangong

India pre-emptively occupied high grounds and threw rocks on PLA. PLA were not afraid. PLA climbed up the high grounds and kick out Indians. Now PLA occupied lots of vantage points.

Tribute

I want to pay respect to the martyred PLA.

I'm not sure Hu Xijin's account is accurate ... in the Galwan Clash, it was confirmed by sources from both sides that the Chinese significantly outnumbered the Indians from the very start (when the Indians tried to dismantle the Chinese camp with PLA soldiers inside). This heroic last stand might make for a good story but it is not really consistent with any version of events from both sides.
 
I read from the various sources that there were Chinese construction activities and Indians intruded and start assaulting the Chinese.

Then PLA reinforcement came.

Figaro said:
I'm not sure Hu Xijin's account is accurate ... in the Galwan Clash, it was confirmed by sources from both sides that the Chinese significantly outnumbered the Indians from the very start (when the Indians tried to dismantle the Chinese camp with PLA soldiers inside). This heroic last stand might make for a good story but it is not really consistent with any version of events from both sides.
