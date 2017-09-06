Hu Xijin's latest update Galwan and Pangong Conflict

PLA's martyr were far less than Indian. That day, a few of PLA soldiers tried to stop Indians (a large group?) from intruding. Suddenly Indians attacked PLA. Facing the assault of Indians, no one fled. All PLA fought to death. No one was captured. Later PLA (reinforcement?) strike back, Indians fled. Some felt down cliff. Some felt into river. Many surrendered and become POW.India pre-emptively occupied high grounds and threw rocks on PLA. PLA were not afraid. PLA climbed up the high grounds and kick out Indians. Now PLA occupied lots of vantage points.I want to pay respect to the martyred PLA.