Hu Chunhua: From rural roots to candidate for China premiership， Youth League roots, Poverty fighter

etylo said: Many say Wang Yang is the top contender, even though he is little bit old for premiership I think and he has been out of the frontline work for the last 4 years. Apparently, both Hu and Wang are seem to be welcomed by the West ?

If I'm not mistaken. The Xi won the third term. Wang Yang will become the new premier.And Li Keqiang, the former premier, will become chairman of the Chinese people's Congress. Hu Chunhua will become the first vice premier. Ding Xuexiang served as secretary of the Central Discipline Inspection Commission. Li Qiang will succeed Wang Huning as director of the general office of the State Council. Wang Huning served as chairman of the CPPCC.The new Standing Committee members are Xi(习近平), Wang Yang(汪洋), Li Keqiang(李克强), Wang Huning(王沪宁), Li Qiang(李强), Hu Chunhua(胡春华) and Ding Xuexiang(丁薛祥).