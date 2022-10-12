What's new

Hu Chunhua: From rural roots to candidate for China premiership， Youth League roots, Poverty fighter

By Dominique Patton

October 12, 20229:37 AM GMT+8

BEIJING, Oct 12 (Reuters) - From humble roots as the son of farmers in central Hubei province, Hu Chunhua has worked his way into China's ruling elite and is considered a top contender to become the next premier as the ruling Communist Party reshuffles its leadership.

Since becoming the youngest of four vice premiers in 2018, Hu has overseen poverty alleviation, agriculture, trade and commerce portfolios amid the upheaval of COVID-19 and China's increasingly nationalistic and state-driven economic policy.

Before that, he spent five years as party boss of Guangdong, China's largest provincial-level economy. Some analysts say his operational experience makes him uniquely qualified to take on China's No.2 leadership role.

While Xi Jinping is widely expected to secure a third leadership term at the party congress that begins on Oct. 16, there is much speculation over who will be tapped to replace Li Keqiang as China's next premier - a role seen to have become less prominent as Xi's power has increased.

"For his policy record, I would pick Hu," said Yu Jie, senior research fellow on China at Chatham House. "He has a very good reputation, whether in the provinces or in his position as vice premier. He's someone who delivers."

Hu is depicted in state media as a man of action, sometimes shown checking on planting progress in far-flung provinces.

At 59, Hu is young enough by China's age norms to serve two five-year terms as premier, unlike Wang Yang, considered another top contender for the role, who is 67.

YOUTH LEAGUE ROOTS, POVERTY FIGHTER

Hu got his start in the party training ground of the Communist Youth League. After being sent in the early 1980s to Tibet, where future President Hu Jintao would become party boss, he became known as one of Hu's proteges.

Despite his Youth League roots - the faction was seen to be a rival to Xi's - Hu has proved his loyalty to Xi, promoting many of his initiatives in rural areas, including the campaign to eradicate poverty.

China declared it had ended extreme poverty last year, a major success for Xi, but also for Hu, said Zhang Hongzhou, research fellow with the China Programme at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore.

Hu's oversight of agriculture is also a key credential after Xi elevated food security to higher prominence following the COVID-19 outbreak, which emerged in the central city of Wuhan.

The decision not to compromise on food distribution in the early weeks of the pandemic in 2020 was a critical one, said a Beijing-based diplomat.

"Agriculture is not glamorous but it's hugely important for the Communist Party and domestic politics. Whoever is landed with this has to be a trusted person," said Chatham House's Yu.

Hu also wrote a paean to Xi's "historic achievements" on rural issues published in the party's official People's Daily in July. The article mentioned Xi roughly 50 times, lauding how he "personally takes command, personally goes to battle and personally supervises the battle" against poverty alleviation.

Though little is known of Hu's own views - Chinese politics have become increasingly opaque under Xi - Hu comes across as relaxed and a good listener, say people who have met him, making him appear open and interested in reform.

"He genuinely paid interest and attention to what I had to say, as well as to my colleagues from other chambers," said Joerg Wuttke, president of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China.

Hu had also joked about the European chamber's long list of complaints about Chinese economic policy. "Other leaders would not have taken that quite (as) well," said Wuttke.

www.reuters.com

By James Pomfret
October 12, 20229:34 AM GMT+8

HONG KONG, Oct 12 (Reuters) - When Wang Yang was Chinese Communist Party boss of economic powerhouse Guangdong province, the man now considered a top contender to be China's next premier displayed a liberal streak that has been less visible since Xi Jinping took power.

During his time in Guangdong, which borders Hong Kong, Wang made his mark by pushing an upgrade of rusting industries and touting socially inclusive policies.

In a stand-off over land grabs in the village of Wukan in late 2011, Wang dismissed corrupt officials and allowed protest leaders to contest grassroots elections the following spring, winning international plaudits.

Some of those liberal-minded moves in Guangdong, however, were later scaled back or scrapped under Wang's watch, with further curbs imposed on the media and civil society including labour groups after Xi became leader a decade ago and set China on an increasingly authoritarian path.

Wang, 67, is considered to be among the top candidates to be named to succeed Li Keqiang when Li leaves his post in March as overseer of the world's second-largest economy.

While the premiership is No.2 in the leadership hierarchy, it is seen to have become less influential as Xi has consolidated his own power and imposed a tighter state grip over economic management. Xi is expected to break with precedent by securing a third five-year leadership term at the Communist Party congress that begins on Oct. 16.

A self-made man who worked at a food factory in his teens to support his single mother and family, Wang later reportedly caught the eye of former paramount leader Deng Xiaoping and forged close ties with former president Hu Jintao.

In person, according to some who have met him, Wang is self-confident and charismatic. He has preferred to leave his hair grey instead of dyeing it jet black like other leaders.

At an informal gathering with journalists in Guangzhou more than a decade ago, Wang made unscripted, occasionally humorous remarks on a wide range of topics. It was a style that contrasts with the stiffer public persona typically adopted by top party leaders, who nowadays rarely if ever interact with foreign media.

During a meeting with then U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew in 2013, Wang cracked a joke on gay marriage, and said China and the United States couldn't afford to divorce like media mogul Rupert Murdoch and his then-wife, the China-born Wendi Deng, as the price would be "too high".

"He's undoubtedly the most liberal of the entire Politburo," Willy Lam, a China expert and adjunct professor at Hong Kong's Chinese University, told Reuters.

Wang was passed over for promotion to the Politburo Standing Committee in 2012, but as vice premier he helped oversee China's external economic relations including with the United States.

In 2017, he was promoted to the party's highest ruling body, where he ranks fourth among the seven members. He is also chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), a political advisory body.

YOUTH LEAGUE

Like Li Keqiang and Vice Premier Hu Chunhua - another premiership contender - Wang has ties to the Communist Youth League, a faction seen to be a rival to Xi's.

However, some party-watchers argue Wang would have gained Xi's trust after having kept a low profile and serving loyally alongside him on the standing committee over the past five years.

In recent years under Xi, Wang has seemingly tempered his reformist tendencies, echoing the party's tough line on sensitive political issues including Taiwan, Xinjiang and Tibet, while expressing support for Xi.

As the head of the CPPCC, Wang led a policy group on China's western region of Xinjiang, where up to a million ethnic Muslims were detained in mass camps.

Before a visit to Xinjiang in May by the United Nations' High Commissioner for Human Rights that was widely criticised by rights groups and western governments, Wang said Muslim ethnic groups there were now living with "happiness and security", according to the official Xinhua news agency.

www.reuters.com

Many say Wang Yang is the top contender, even though he is little bit old for premiership I think and he has been out of the frontline work for the last 4 years. Apparently, both Hu and Wang are seem to be welcomed by the West ?
 
So Xi is officially getting the boot this ccp congress?
I think the chinese have had enough of his antics regarding covid and military failures.
Let's see how this nobody "liberal" does if Xi does get kicked out.
 
DabbuSardar said:
So Xi is officially getting the boot this ccp congress?
I think the chinese have had enough of his antics regarding covid and military failures.
Let's see how this nobody "liberal" does if Xi does get kicked out.
Click to expand...
Keep dreaming delusional indian, Xi will send PLA to kick you loser Indians a**** in Galwan II and your country will lose another 6 million Indians in the pandemic again. You losers cant wait China to get rid of XI becos he kicked your India and Modis a** really bad eh.
 
unlike the politicians from the west , but Hu and Wang are of humble roots and slowly worked their way up for multiple decades before reaching their current positions, their job performance and result delivery abilities had been constantly reviewed and assessed by the government.
 
etylo said:
Many say Wang Yang is the top contender, even though he is little bit old for premiership I think and he has been out of the frontline work for the last 4 years. Apparently, both Hu and Wang are seem to be welcomed by the West ?
Click to expand...
If I'm not mistaken. The Xi won the third term. Wang Yang will become the new premier.

And Li Keqiang, the former premier, will become chairman of the Chinese people's Congress. Hu Chunhua will become the first vice premier. Ding Xuexiang served as secretary of the Central Discipline Inspection Commission. Li Qiang will succeed Wang Huning as director of the general office of the State Council. Wang Huning served as chairman of the CPPCC.

The new Standing Committee members are Xi(习近平), Wang Yang(汪洋), Li Keqiang(李克强), Wang Huning(王沪宁), Li Qiang(李强), Hu Chunhua(胡春华) and Ding Xuexiang(丁薛祥).
 
etylo said:
Keep dreaming delusional indian, Xi will send PLA to kick you loser Indians a**** in Galwan II and your country will lose another 6 million Indians in the pandemic again. You losers cant wait China to get rid of XI becos he kicked your India and Modis a** really bad eh.
Click to expand...
Indian "democratic elections" is the root cause of the country's abysmal failure, the general public tend to vote for like minded candidates, if the majority of the population believe that cow pee can cure covid, the candidates sharing this ideas are more likely to be elected into the office than those who don't.
 
beijingwalker said:
Indian "democratic elections" is the root cause of the country's abysmal failure, the general public tend to vote for like minded candidates, if the majority of the population believe that cow pee can cure covid, the candidates sharing this ideas are more likely to be elected into the office than those who don't.
Click to expand...
So much for their so much prized democracy.

MH.Yang said:
If I'm not mistaken. The Xi won the third term. Wang Yang will become the new premier.

And Li Keqiang, the former premier, will become chairman of the Chinese people's Congress. Hu Chunhua will become the first vice premier. Ding Xuexiang served as secretary of the Central Discipline Inspection Commission. Li Qiang will succeed Wang Huning as director of the general office of the State Council. Wang Huning served as chairman of the CPPCC.

The new Standing Committee members are Xi(习近平), Wang Yang(汪洋), Li Keqiang(李克强), Wang Huning(王沪宁), Li Qiang(李强), Hu Chunhua(胡春华) and Ding Xuexiang(丁薛祥).
Click to expand...
Will see in a week, the STC members list seem plausible.
 

