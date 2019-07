We'll block trade deal if Brexit imperils open Irish border, say US politicians



"Any future US-UK trade deal would almost certainly be blocked by the US Congress if Brexit affects the Irish border and jeopardises peace in Northern Ireland , congressional leaders and diplomats have warned."Trump, however, would not be able to push an agreement through a hostile Congress, where there would be strong bipartisan opposition to any UK trade deal in the event of a threat to the 1998 Good Friday agreement, and to the open border between Northern Ireland and the Republic."Poor old Boris, he has both the EU and US against him.