https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7x25ro

General Bakshi says that Americans and Saudi Arabia are behind the recent upheaval in Pakistan.

He says that army officers are not happy with General Bajawa. He mentioned that Pakistan has gone in to Chinese/Turkish camp which is displeasing the Americans and the Saudis.

He says that CIA and Mukhabarat of SA is causing havoc in Pakistan. He says that China has moved in to Laddakh to push Pakistan to act against India.
He also talk about Bajaw's extension and that certain PA officers are not happy about it.

It seems that there is lot to the troubles in Pakistan at the moment. All these treacherous criminals should be crushed.

 
