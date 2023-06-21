https://breakingdefense.com/2023/06/rafael-announces-new-6th-gen-air-to-air-missile-sky-spear/

Rafael announces new, 6th Gen air-to-air missile ‘Sky Spear’
A company spokesperson said the missile is in final stages of development, and Rafael is seeking out global customers.By SETH J. FRANTZMANon June 21, 2023 at 3:15 AM
Rafael shows off it’s new Sky Spear air-to-air missile at the Paris Airshow in 2023. (Rafael)
PARIS AIRSHOW — Rafael Advanced Defense Systems recently unveiled what it calls a new 6th generation air-to-air missile dubbed Sky Spear, a weapon the company claims will have “the advanced capabilities that will provide users a qualitative edge over its most capable adversaries.”
The missile is designed to give long-range capabilities to aircraft and can be used on any fighter jet, new or old, still in service, according to a company spokesman.
“With the advent of long-range air to air missiles, the challenges faced by aerial forces have increased exponentially over time. The engagement range has extended longer, and the time gap between launch and end game has created a significant zone of uncertainty,” the company said.
Rafael says Sky Spear employs a new breed of RF seeker and additional technologies. “The Sky Spear missile is designed to engage targets at Long Ranges, ensuring that the opponents are overwhelmed before they have a chance to launch,” the firm says. “Its new RF seeker technology allows for early lock on, a more accurate end game and substantial leap in EW immunity.
Rafael’s retired Brig. Gen. (Res.) Pini Yungman, vice-president and Head of the Air and Missile Defense Directorate, said in the company statement that the missile is the latest in the company’s long legacy of air-to-air weapons. The first air-to-air missile created by Rafael was developed in 1959 and there are now five generations. The legacy goes back to the original Shafrir or Python missile. That missile was designed by Rafael which is Israel’s historically government chartered research and development center for defense products. Like the Sky Spear, Rafael has showcased previous generations of these types of missiles at the Paris Air Show.
The Sky Spear is not yet in operation, nor has it been sold to foreign nations yet. A company spokesman said that the missile is in “close to final development, [and] we are engaging with major industry leaders [around] the world for potential cooperation in development/production […] as well as potential customers.”
The Sky Spear unveiling comes after the firm also announced it’s new Sky Sonic concept, designed to intercept hypersonic missiles. Rafael has announced a number of new missiles in the last years. In 2021 it revealed its Sea Breaker sea-skimming 5th generation missile, and in July 2022 it revealed the 6th generation of its Spike NLOS.
