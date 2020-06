Italians have a bank called the Bank of Italy. It is supposedly our central bank and suppose to serve Italians. It holds all our gold reserves and Italians wealth. It was set up after WWII and northern Italian defeat, to be a private bank with secret shareholders who are the owners of the bank and serve only their interests. We tried nationalizing it last year and could not do so, the bank scared the public if the gold was transferred from the possession of Western bankers, that the government might spend the bankers money, and bankers would punish Italy for that. So the Italians are aware that the gold in the bank of Italy does not belong to them. These are called Rothschild Banks, and nearly every country has one of these private banks, called "Bank of (Country)" that steals the gold and assets of the country and leaves billions in poverty.



China may have two of these, I have not done the research on China. They definitely have HSBC as a UK spy in the country, they should seize the assets of the bank in China for espionage, making sure Chinese accounts are fine.

