HRH Crown Receives President of Republic of Korea Upon his Arrival in Riyadh

Tuesday 2022/01/18
President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea arrived in Riyadh today on a visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
At King Khalid International Airport, the president was received by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, who welcomed the president and his spouse to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The president was received with an official reception, where the two national anthems were played.
President Moon Jae-in was also received by Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region; Minister of Investment Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Faleh (the accompanying minister); Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, Mayor of Riyadh; Saudi Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Sami Al-Sadhan; and Director of Riyadh Police Major General Fahd bin Zaid Al-Mutairi.
Then, His Royal Highness the Crown Prince welcomed the delegation accompanying the president, which includes Minister of Foreign Affairs Chung Eui-yong, Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Moon Sung-wook, Chief Presidential Secretary for Policy Lee Ho-seung, Republic of Korea's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Park Joon-yong and his spouse, Minister of Defense Acquisition Program Administration Kang Eun-ho, Deputy Director of the National Security Kim Hyun-jong,
Spokesperson of the President Park Kyung-mi, Director General for African and Middle East Affairs Kim Jang-hyun and a number of senior officials.
--SPA
--SPA
