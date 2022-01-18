What's new

HRH Crown Receives President of Republic of Korea Upon his Arrival in Riyadh

Tuesday 2022/01/18

1642537772754.png


President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea arrived in Riyadh today on a visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

At King Khalid International Airport, the president was received by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, who welcomed the president and his spouse to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The president was received with an official reception, where the two national anthems were played.

President Moon Jae-in was also received by Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region; Minister of Investment Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Faleh (the accompanying minister); Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, Mayor of Riyadh; Saudi Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Sami Al-Sadhan; and Director of Riyadh Police Major General Fahd bin Zaid Al-Mutairi.

Then, His Royal Highness the Crown Prince welcomed the delegation accompanying the president, which includes Minister of Foreign Affairs Chung Eui-yong, Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Moon Sung-wook, Chief Presidential Secretary for Policy Lee Ho-seung, Republic of Korea's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Park Joon-yong and his spouse, Minister of Defense Acquisition Program Administration Kang Eun-ho, Deputy Director of the National Security Kim Hyun-jong,

Spokesperson of the President Park Kyung-mi, Director General for African and Middle East Affairs Kim Jang-hyun and a number of senior officials.

--SPA

https://www.spa.gov.sa/viewfullstory.php?lang=en&newsid=2321944
 
Signing of 20 agreements, including two for the manufacture of green hydrogen..


Korean newspaper: Friends of the desert "Saudi Arabia" want ship equipment, nuclear and hydrogen partnership! The robotic doctor.

1642538709815.png


President Moon Jae-in, who is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia, had a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the afternoon of the 18th (local time) and discussed ways of cooperation in future fields such as hydrogen and nuclear energy. Factories and the defense industry. In particular, plans for cooperation by Korean companies were extensively discussed in Saudi Arabia's "Net Zero" carbon-neutral plan and the "Neom City" smart city construction project.

President Moon and Crown Prince bin Salman held a meeting at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on the same day. This is the first meeting in two years and seven months since the crown prince's visit to Korea in June 2019.

"Saudi Arabia has continued to innovate and grow under the leadership of the King and the Crown Prince, and you can see the prosperity that 'Vision 2030' has created in Riyadh, a charming and vibrant city," President Moon said. development, he said.

President Moon cited an Arabic proverb that “make friends before you go too far in the desert,” “I hope the two countries will walk the path of shared prosperity through deep friendship.”

In particular, President Moon said, "Negotiations are currently underway to introduce excellent defense materials from Korea, and we expect good results." We will cooperate as much as possible so that local production in Saudi Arabia is possible. "

In response, Crown Prince bin Salman said: “Korea and Saudi Arabia have maintained a strong relationship for 60 years, and Korea has been a key partner in 'Vision 2030.' He replied. He also said, 'Saudi Arabia aims to localize its defense technology by the year 2030, but I think Korea is a good partner because it has experience in localizing weapons."

On this day, President Moon took the lead in the construction and hydrogen industry:

Regarding the construction of "NEOM City", the largest carbon-neutral eco-city in the world, President Moon said, "I hope that Korean companies can participate in the construction and contribute to Saudi Arabia's leap forward."

Then when President Moon emphasized cooperation in the field of hydrogen, the Crown Prince replied: "Since Saudi Arabia produces a large amount of green and blue hydrogen, I hope that cooperation in the field of hydrogen with Korean companies will be strengthened."

Regarding nuclear energy, President Moon said, "Korean nuclear energy technology has the highest level in the world in terms of economic efficiency and safety, and has successfully carried out the commercial operation of the UAE's Barakah Nuclear Power Plant Project, so it will become Saudi Arabia's best partner for the nuclear power plant business." He promoted the excellence of Korean nuclear power plants.

President Moon also requested support from Saudi Arabia, a member of the International Labor Organization, noting that former South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha is challenging the ILO Secretary-General from Asia for the first time in history.

Meanwhile, the Blue House announced the signing of 11 documents with President Moon's visit to Saudi Arabia as an opportunity to enhance cooperation in every field. This included a contract to facilitate resource-related transactions between a Korean company and Saudi Aramco, the state-owned oil company, and a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the hydrogen supply chain.

In particular, Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction signed a contract with the Saudi Industrial Investment Corporation to establish a joint venture for the production of ship equipment, etc., and also signed a letter of intent to export and purchase "Doctor Answer", known as "artificial original" intelligence (AI) doctor .


https://www.nocutnews.co.kr/news/5692441

After agreeing on the Biho-II system, Saudi Arabia offered 17 billion won to create a joint research center to develop technology with full Saudi ownership..

1642539725350.png


1642539877533.png


1642539808608.png
 
KSA gets everything it wants and needs from South Korea..even the technology transfer of nuclear reactors..

1642547503144.png


1642547650872.png
 
1642588440791.png

The Saudi Arabian Industrial Investments Company (Dusur) announced; Aramco, the South Korean Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction Co., Ltd. (Doosan), a subsidiary of the Doosan Group; About the establishment of the Tuwaiq Casting and forging Company, which is working to establish a joint venture to establish, own and operate a world-class integrated facility for Casting and Roads in the Ras Al-Khair Industrial City in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The production capacity of this project is 60,000 tons annually of various products used to supply original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and local manufacturers in many fields including drilling rigs, drilling equipment, engines and marine services, in addition to providing the local market with the resources needed to produce manufacturing and operating equipment such as valves, pumps, compressors, wellheads, pipe flanges, heat exchangers, gas turbines, and winds. This is mainly based on sand casting and open-mould forging processes, coupled with machining efficiencies. The project aims to cover the local demand for these products, with plans to expand abroad in regional markets.

The facility, located in Ras Al-Khair Industrial City on the eastern coast of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, will apply the highest standards of occupational health and safety and adopt the highest efficient methods of work to provide high quality manufactured products. The project will depend on local expertise in many high-quality manufacturing disciplines, and is expected to provide about 1,400 direct jobs, and to be commercially operational by the first quarter of 2025.

On this occasion, Dr. Raed Al Rayes, CEO of Dussur Company said: "Through this strategic investment, we seek to open the way for the development of a large number of manufacturing industries in line with the directions of the Kingdom's Vision 2030. This project will localize a large proportion of supply chains in several sectors. Vital industrial areas, most notably (the oil and gas industry, the marine sector, the vehicle industry, and the defense fields) and we are working on that, this project contribute to enhancing the contribution of the local content and the domestic product of the non-oil sectors, which will help accelerate the growth and development of the manufacturing sector in the Kingdom, And transferring the advanced technical expertise owned by our technical partner (Doosan) in the casting and forging sector, which will benefit the sons and daughters of the country. He added: “This project is unique in that the facility combined the capabilities of smelting, casting, forging and automation under one roof.

Dr. Al-Rayyes said: "This would not have been achieved without the great support given by the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and His Highness, Prince Mohammed, and the various government agencies, most notably energy, investment and industry. Thanks are due to the great support of the owners and the Council.”


https://www.zawya.com/mena/en/story...facility_in_Saudi_Arabia-ZAWYA20220119053345/

1642588571397.png


1642588658385.png


https://www.doosanheavy.com/heavy_f...forging/about_CASTINGFORGINGBUSINESSGROUP.pdf
 
Seems like the president and translator are starstruck thanks to khasshoggi propaganda spam MBS is superstar
 
