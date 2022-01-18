HRH Crown Receives President of Republic of Korea Upon his Arrival in Riyadh

Signing of 20 agreements, including two for the manufacture of green hydrogen..Korean newspaper:President Moon Jae-in, who is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia, had a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the afternoon of the 18th (local time) and discussed ways of cooperation in future fields such as hydrogen and nuclear energy. Factories and the defense industry. In particular, plans for cooperation by Korean companies were extensively discussed in Saudi Arabia's "Net Zero" carbon-neutral plan and the "Neom City" smart city construction project.President Moon and Crown Prince bin Salman held a meeting at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on the same day. This is the first meeting in two years and seven months since the crown prince's visit to Korea in June 2019."Saudi Arabia has continued to innovate and grow under the leadership of the King and the Crown Prince, and you can see the prosperity that 'Vision 2030' has created in Riyadh, a charming and vibrant city," President Moon said. development, he said.President Moon cited an Arabic proverb that “make friends before you go too far in the desert,” “I hope the two countries will walk the path of shared prosperity through deep friendship.”In particular, President Moon said, "Negotiations are currently underway to introduce excellent defense materials from Korea, and we expect good results." We will cooperate as much as possible so that local production in Saudi Arabia is possible. "In response, Crown Prince bin Salman said: “Korea and Saudi Arabia have maintained a strong relationship for 60 years, and Korea has been a key partner in 'Vision 2030.' He replied. He also said, 'Saudi Arabia aims to localize its defense technology by the year 2030, but I think Korea is a good partner because it has experience in localizing weapons."On this day, President Moon took the lead in the construction and hydrogen industry:Regarding the construction of "NEOM City", the largest carbon-neutral eco-city in the world, President Moon said, "I hope that Korean companies can participate in the construction and contribute to Saudi Arabia's leap forward."Then when President Moon emphasized cooperation in the field of hydrogen, the Crown Prince replied: "Since Saudi Arabia produces a large amount of green and blue hydrogen, I hope that cooperation in the field of hydrogen with Korean companies will be strengthened."Regarding nuclear energy, President Moon said, "Korean nuclear energy technology has the highest level in the world in terms of economic efficiency and safety, and has successfully carried out the commercial operation of the UAE's Barakah Nuclear Power Plant Project, so it will become Saudi Arabia's best partner for the nuclear power plant business." He promoted the excellence of Korean nuclear power plants.President Moon also requested support from Saudi Arabia, a member of the International Labor Organization, noting that former South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha is challenging the ILO Secretary-General from Asia for the first time in history.Meanwhile, the Blue House announced the signing of 11 documents with President Moon's visit to Saudi Arabia as an opportunity to enhance cooperation in every field. This included a contract to facilitate resource-related transactions between a Korean company and Saudi Aramco, the state-owned oil company, and a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the hydrogen supply chain.In particular, Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction signed a contract with the Saudi Industrial Investment Corporation to establish a joint venture for the production of ship equipment, etc., and also signed a letter of intent to export and purchase "Doctor Answer", known as "artificial original" intelligence (AI) doctor .After agreeing on the Biho-II system, Saudi Arabia offered 17 billion won to create a joint research center to develop technology with full Saudi ownership..