HQ-9 Surface to Air Missile and Pakistan Air Force

Pakistan Air Force to Purchase 4 Chinese SAM Systems
In an interview with the Global Times newspaper, Rao Qamar Suleman, air chief marshal of the Pakistan Air Force has confirmed the rumors that Pakistan Air Force will purchase up to four Chinese Surface-to-Air Missiles to meet its airdefence needs.
Air Chief Marshal Rao Suleman has said that Pakistan air force is evaluating, different Chinese surface-to-air missiles for the purchase of 3 to 4 SAM systems. One of the systems under evaluation is "HQ-18"surface-to-air missile system.
As per Jane's Defence weekly Hong Qi-18 (HQ-18) surface to air missile system is Chinese version based on the S-300 that is also known as SA-12A "Gladiator". HQ-18 system has a range of 100 km and it can be used against short-range ballistic and cruise missiles as well as against aircraft.
Another surface to air missile that may be under consideration is China's indigenously developed HQ-12 / KS-1A SAM. These surface-to-air missiles are available with two engagement radars H-200 phased array radar and SJ-231 phased array radar.
The SJ-231 radar system for the KS-1A/HQ-12 SAM system is based on the on the HT-233 PESA engagement radar which is associated with the advance Chinese surface-to-air missile system HQ-9 / FD-2000. SJ-231 is a self propelled radar.
China's indigenously developed HQ-12 / KS-1A missile is a single stage missile that uses the solid propellant. It has very short span delta wing design that is very much like that of the US Hawk SAM. KS-1A Missiles uses the rail launchers. Depending upon the targets speed maximum range of KS-1A varies from 38-50km. It can be used against targets flying as high as 27000m and as low as 300m.
Read more: Pakistan Air Force to Purchase 4 Chinese SAM Systems ~ Pakistan Military Review
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Han and Defense Review magazine (February 2013), the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), the test is completed the latest improved HQ-16B (Red Flag-16B) type surface-to-air missiles, HQ-16B is expected to equip the next batch production 054B frigate. Pakistan consider purchasing HQ-16 and HQ-9, but that the price of your side.
　　Han and said that the Chinese Army's 38th, 39th Group Army air defense brigade equipped with a launch battalions HQ-16A, each camp has six launch vehicles. Navy Type 054A missile frigate equipped with HQ-16A. HQ-16A deal with the aircraft's range 3500-40000 meters against cruise missiles with a range of 3500-12000 meters, shot 15-15000 meters high vertical launch INS + semi-active radar-inducing way, the reaction time of 12 seconds, simultaneous attacks 4 targets. Improved HQ-16B against the maximum range of the aircraft was increased to 75 km, is mainly achieved through an improved charge, the charge of the engine compartment lengthened to 0.17 meters, which charge more flight trajectory control software has also been improved .
　　Han and said that the September re Northwest Range test the implementation of the anti-cruise missile engaged the subject, developed by the General Staff 60 S200/300 series drone was shot down. There are rumors, HQ-16B is expected to equip the next batch 054B frigate.
Han also said, HQ-16A has obtained the right to export, export-HQ-16A called LY-80. Pakistan Army sources said: negotiations with China have been a number of rounds, the Pakistan Army wants to buy a battalion HQ-16A test and, if necessary, transfer the production license. Pakistan requested the HQ-16A, B-type bomb has just completed the experimental results have also been communicated to the other party. This means that the B-type bomb the right to export to "friendly countries" will soon be approved. Pakistan news sources said, the price of your side of this missile.
　　Han and mentioned that Pakistan want FD-2000 (the export version of the HQ-9), the anti-aircraft missiles with a range of 125 km, has now entered the technical evaluation stage, FD-2000 is the product of the China Aerospace Science and Industry Group, Pakistan also think this The missile is too expensive. Pakistan hopes to FD-2000, SY-80 high school empty modern air defense systems.
??????????HQ-16?HQ-9????_??_???