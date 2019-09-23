/ Register

  Monday, September 23, 2019

howdy modi was a flop show compared to Imran Khan's & here's why...

Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by GumNaam, Sep 23, 2019 at 12:08 PM.

  Sep 23, 2019 at 12:08 PM #1
    GumNaam

    GumNaam

    indian media & lobbying columnists can write editorials & opinionate until the cows come home but pictures never lie...

    First, let's take a look at Imran Khan's power show at the capital one stadium since that happened first:
    IMG_20190922_232906.jpg
    ^^^ It's jam packed all the way to the upper most pavilion.

    Frankly, truth be told, the stadium ran out of space for crowd that Imran Khan pulled and his speech had to be televised outside on the display television screens.
    EABeIaGXkAAdro7.jpg
    EABcKXrX4AECRA-.jpg
    EAAzQO4WkAIZOAA.jpg
    hqdefault-1.jpg
    maxresdefault-1.jpg
    capitalone.jpg


    now let's take a look the howdy modi topi drama:
    IMG_20190922_231358.jpg
    IMG_20190923_001929.jpg
    ^^^ notice the vast number of empty seats (uhm noooo, you can't say people were still arriving no one walking down the staircases).

    US-President-Donald-Trump-and-Indian-Prime-Minister-Narendra-Modi_16d5a588ba7_large.jpg
    ^^^ notice huge chunks of red empty seats in the background.
    7GbtPnKD3lqw_XlA.jpg
    ^^^ take a close look at ther upper pavilion, COMPLETELY empty.

    but don't worry, modi DID manage to gather a crowd outside the stadium as well and that too, but the thousands...here you go! :D
    5d8852142300005600d4cdcf.jpeg.jpg
    hqdefault-2.jpg
    houston-protest-eclipses-howdy-modi-rally-1569188273-3583.jpg
    adios_modi.jpg_1689854195.jpg
    Kashmir-say-no-to-modi-Billboard.jpg
    8cb0f9ef-f276-4df2-a15d-313bb51a16be.jpeg.jpg

    GifMeme20504420092019.gif
    ^^^ gotta admit though; the ol' bag a bones can bust a dance move!:lol:
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 5
  Sep 23, 2019 at 12:21 PM #2
    Shane

    Shane

    Considering the number of Indians living in the US, a flop show indeed.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  Sep 23, 2019 at 12:22 PM #3
    Kathin_Singh

    Kathin_Singh

    [​IMG]

    This was the difference!
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  Sep 23, 2019 at 12:25 PM #4
    danger007

    danger007

    certainly for your eyes... congrats for silly comparisons....
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  Sep 23, 2019 at 12:33 PM #5
    Baby Leone

    Baby Leone

    actually most of the educated indians are outside protesting against this illiterate, indians living in india called their PM:lol:
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  Sep 23, 2019 at 12:34 PM #6
    pakistanipower

    pakistanipower

    Look at the face of Modi its really embarrassing @Kathin_Singh :lol:
    In your blind eyes yes its a successful show:agree: and you're the puppet of USA to contain China @danger007 ;):enjoy:
     
  Sep 23, 2019 at 12:41 PM #7
    GumNaam

    GumNaam

    what? that Imran Khan has a wife while modi has a boyfriend who's addicted to double patty beef cheese burgers & kfc??? :woot:
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Sep 23, 2019 at 12:42 PM #8
    SoulSpokesman

    SoulSpokesman

    DJT should have attended IK's show, rather than ModiGees, no?

    Regards
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Sep 23, 2019 at 12:45 PM #9
    Suriya

    Suriya

    Audio chod , video dekh !
    And this was before people still coming in.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Sep 23, 2019 at 12:47 PM #10
    N.Siddiqui

    N.Siddiqui

    Modi Houston show was a success:

    There were more people outside than there was inside(protesting though)...who cares.

    In PM IK case there were more people outside trying to get in, as there were inside...and since this was deemed as success Modi show is also a success...low IQ Indian logic.
     
  Sep 23, 2019 at 12:50 PM #11
    Kathin_Singh

    Kathin_Singh

    Your Imran Khan is also in USA. How is he being treated ?
     
  Sep 23, 2019 at 12:51 PM #12
    N.Siddiqui

    N.Siddiqui

    Messages:
    This is utterly, totally, absolutely, completely a failed show...

    How cleverly they spread out the audience to make the arena look full...Chaiwala shrewdness.


    [​IMG]





    Look at the empty seats in the stands behind...Modi waving to the Bhakts and empty seats.

    [​IMG]
     
  Sep 23, 2019 at 12:52 PM #13
    Suriya

    Suriya

    Messages:
    Audio chod , video dekh.

    HOUSE FULL.
     
  Sep 23, 2019 at 12:53 PM #14
    Yaseen1

    Yaseen1

    I think india has spend billions to arrange this gathering so we cannot compete india interms of paid gathering as our focus is on real gathering where people come on their own
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Sep 23, 2019 at 12:56 PM #15
    N.Siddiqui

    N.Siddiqui

    If this was a name of the B'wood film 'House Full' this is fine, ironically that failed in the box office...still called House Full as this happens to be the name of the film.

    Low IQ India logic...can't help it.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
