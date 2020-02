USTR takes India off developing country list



Amends lists of developing, least-developed countries eligible for preferential treatment with respect to CVD investigation

Country classification

Not linked to Trump visit

Big crisis, says Shiv Sena on US taking India off developing nations list

Shiv Sena has called out US President Donald Trump's scheduled visit to India after the United States Trade Representative took India off the list of developing nations.

HIGHLIGHTS