Howard Conklin Baskerville the American Lafayette of Iran

Howard Baskerville

(10 April 1885 – 19 April 1909) was an American teacher in the American Memorial School in Tabriz (a Presbyterian mission school in Tabriz Iran ) who was killed during the Persian constitutional revolution and in an attempt to break the siege of Tabriz . He is often referred to as the "American Lafayette of Iran" and the "American Martyr of the Iranian Constitutional Movement." [2] He is buried in Christian cemetary of Tabriz among Iranian Armenians.