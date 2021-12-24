Howard Conklin Baskerville the American Lafayette of Iran

Muhammed45
SENIOR MEMBER
- Oct 2, 2015
- 7,722
- -9
- Country
-
- Location
-
Howard Baskerville
Article Talk
Howard Conklin Baskerville (10 April 1885 – 19 April 1909) was an American teacher in the American Memorial School in Tabriz (a Presbyterian mission school in Tabriz, Iran) who was killed during the Persian constitutional revolution and in an attempt to break the siege of Tabriz. He is often referred to as the "American Lafayette of Iran" and the "American Martyr of the Iranian Constitutional Movement."[2]
He is buried in Christian cemetary of Tabriz among Iranian Armenians.
@QWECXZ @Foinikas @Dariush the Great @mohsen @GWXP @skyshadow @Piotr @Nevsky
He reminds me of Eduardo Agnelli.
Article Talk
Howard Conklin Baskerville (10 April 1885 – 19 April 1909) was an American teacher in the American Memorial School in Tabriz (a Presbyterian mission school in Tabriz, Iran) who was killed during the Persian constitutional revolution and in an attempt to break the siege of Tabriz. He is often referred to as the "American Lafayette of Iran" and the "American Martyr of the Iranian Constitutional Movement."[2]
He is buried in Christian cemetary of Tabriz among Iranian Armenians.
@QWECXZ @Foinikas @Dariush the Great @mohsen @GWXP @skyshadow @Piotr @Nevsky
He reminds me of Eduardo Agnelli.