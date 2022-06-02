How would you deal with this situation if you were the chief executive of Pakistan right now?

make few changes



Provide an actual feasible plan of what main steps will be done in next 5 years



1

Stop all kinds of imports for next 2 years unless it falls under machinery or such or similar smart systems, we will still keep a high import tax on mobiles but lower taxes on IT-related items.

2

Give one-year breather & re-develop and enforce quality control in everything produced in the country that's the only way Pakistan can make goods that are at international stands which will build more trust on the local industry itself.

3

Give 1 year to remove all the cash notes above 500 & 2-year limit to all existing banking organizations to rebuild smart systems from scratch, and make a state-sponsored mobile payment system such as WeChat in chat in china so people can use smart mobiles to transfer funds more easily.

More funding passing via banks and more money and goods stored in banks will help banks get more stable which will allow them to fund in private sector specially new business.

4

Police and Judicial systems,

1 Making body cam a must.

2 Updating minimum qualification for police

3 Setting courses and exams for existing and future police officers in regards to modern standards.



5

Re-invest in the Sports body of Pakistan

Bringing more private funding and setting up merit for manager roles and above.

6

Re-setting up prosecutors' office in Pakistan, giving them more involvement in all police cases so they become oversight organization.

7

Involvement of Retried Pakistani officers

Setting up a 3-year minimum wait time for retired army officers before they can apply to any federal or state organization.

And also putting a ban for them to move abroad for the next 5 years as well, For Brigadier and above

8

Setting up a committee to look at all the previous instances where the military was involved in political affairs and punish all those involved in even older instances and force the state to take ownership of all the possessions they hold in Pakistan.

And make sure its publicized

9

Minimum wage

Re-examining the living the standards and setting a minimum wage existing of 15000 is too low, And develop a PAYE system for all companies and federal organizations so we can keep eye on how many people are actually working and it will also set up a tracking system which is already in place in all developed countries.

10

Education system,

For all young pupils making the educational system compulsory and anyone providing a fund of 15K per year so kids' education is not a burden on parents, and this will also lower the chances of child labor in Pakistan as these kids will earn more by studying than working.

Also Making All Education free.

Also setting minimum standards for all the private local schools as they just harming children than actually providing any benefit to these kids.

State-sponsored higher studies funding and recipient only has to work for the state for 5 years then he's welcome to move to the private sector if he wishes

11

Taxes

The Pakistani Tax system needs a massive overhaul.

Lowering the tax limit on anyone earning less than 200K

Also lowering sales taxes so will help build the lower to the middle class.

12 Urban development

Limiting all these cities created by private companies instead of doing a 30/70 partnership with the state where the state helps in funding by 30 percent and looking at the feasibility plans and its effects on the local environment while private organizations provide the rest of the funding and oversee the management of the area.

13

Transport

Setting up safety standards ( Copying existing European safety standards ) forcing these on all existing car makers and asking them to make sure all the existing vehicles on the road pass before they can be allowed on the road.

Setting a ban on-all petrol vehicles by 2032 this will give 10 years to everyone Unless these are Diesel HTV.

Developing new routes for intercity to regional connectivity.

Developing a State-owned organization with help of china that can help Pakistan build locomotives locally,

With better and regular train routes between towns, Pakistan can enjoy this much more than other options it will be much more cheaper and in some instances quicker as well, especially when traveling between regional hubs such as Isb, Pindi, Lhr, Khi, PSH, QUT and such as this will also build more people to people contact and help local tourist industry.

14 Power generation capacity

Ban building of more future coal and such power plants

Focusing on Hydro, Solar or wind plants only.

Redeveloping all the pending Hyrdo plants, especially the water storage problem Pakistan is facing this needs to be looked very urgently

Also Setup 2 institutions

1 which Develops existing infrastructure or systems which can be purchased locally and used to build more plants

2 Which research future development of cheaper renewable sources.



got few more suggestions but list will get really long and maybe for leaving those for future