How would China have looked like today had the Chinese nationalists (ROC) won the Chinese Civil War?

China will be come another Japan, lapdog of American. I am glad communist won. Nationalist are incapable to rule a big country like China.
Quite likely as a lapdog to Yankees, look at the KMT in Taiwan now.China will be come another Japan, lapdog of American. I am glad communist won. Nationalist are incapable to rule a big country like China.
It is Mao who strongly initial and introduced nuclear, SSBN , ICBM and space industries to China. Those things that make China a major country.
With those things, its a big decision why US choose PRC over KMT for China in the 70s in UN. Without those things and even a booming economy, we will be like Japan in the 80s and 90s who got hammer down by USQuite likely as a lapdog to Yankees, look at the KMT in Taiwan now.
China will be come another Japan, lapdog of American. I am glad communist won. Nationalist are incapable to rule a big country like China.
It is Mao who strongly initial and introduced nuclear, SSBN , ICBM and space industries to China. Those things that make China a major country.
LOL... We dont want lying media , drug party and gun shooting like the Taiwan and US. Keep it to yourself, Nationalist will never develop weapon that without getting approval from US..If the Nationalists won, there would be a lot more sparrows.
Are you denying the fact that Mao ordered the killing of sparrows thereby upsetting the ecological balance which resulted in a famine?LOL... We dont want lying media , drug party and gun shooting like the Taiwan and US. Keep it to yourself,
That is pure BS, the economy develop by KMT will never develop into scale like what PRC did today. They will basically follow everything what US told them.The video made by that American claims that China would resemble today's one-party system and that industrialization would have occurred much earlier and the country would not have faced decades of political isolation until the 1976 when the Communist Party started embracing early traits of capitalism post-Mao.
One would believe that Chinese nationalists would similarly wish for a strong and prosperous China.
Anyway it is an interesting thought I guess. Hard to predict anything with certainty.
I am not a Chinese but as a person greatly interested in ancient history, a lot of ancient Chinese history, artifacts and customs were lost during the Cultural Revolution. As a Chinese patriot, I would not have liked to see that.
LOL... We dont want lying media , drug party and gun shooting like the Taiwan and US. Keep it to yourself, Nationalist will never develop weapon that without getting approval from US..
Can those sparrow compare to China nuclear, ICBM, SSBN and China space achievement? So can I say without killing most red indians and marginalise black in early history of USA? USA wouldnt achieved some greatness?Are you denying the fact that Mao ordered the killing of sparrows thereby upsetting the ecological balance which resulted in a famine?
That is pure BS, the economy develop by KMT will never develop into scale like what PRC did today. They will basically follow everything what US told them.
I am glad there is!If the Nationalists won, there would be no Vietnam War.
Maybe without the killing of all those sparrows and maybe without Mao accepting blindly the pseudo science of Lysenkoism which resulted in famines, China would have more than just weapons.Can those sparrow compare to China nuclear, ICBM, SSBN and China space achievement? So can I say without killing most red indians and marginalise black in early history of USA? USA wouldnt achieved some greatness?