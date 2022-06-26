What's new

How would China have looked like today had the Chinese nationalists (ROC) won the Chinese Civil War?

Beast said:
China will be come another Japan, lapdog of American. I am glad communist won. Nationalist are incapable to rule a big country like China.

It is Mao who strongly initial and introduced nuclear, SSBN , ICBM and space industries to China. Those things that make China a major country.
Quite likely as a lapdog to Yankees, look at the KMT in Taiwan now.
 
etylo said:
Quite likely as a lapdog to Yankees, look at the KMT in Taiwan now.
With those things, its a big decision why US choose PRC over KMT for China in the 70s in UN. Without those things and even a booming economy, we will be like Japan in the 80s and 90s who got hammer down by US
 
Beast said:
China will be come another Japan, lapdog of American. I am glad communist won. Nationalist are incapable to rule a big country like China.

It is Mao who strongly initial and introduced nuclear, SSBN , ICBM and space industries to China. Those things that make China a major country.
The video made by that American claims that China would resemble today's one-party system and that industrialization would have occurred much earlier and the country would not have faced decades of political isolation until the 1976 when the Communist Party started embracing early traits of capitalism post-Mao.

One would believe that Chinese nationalists would similarly wish for a strong and prosperous China.

Anyway it is an interesting thought I guess. Hard to predict anything with certainty.

I am not a Chinese but as a person greatly interested in ancient history, a lot of ancient Chinese history, artifacts and customs were lost during the Cultural Revolution. As a Chinese patriot, I would not have liked to see that.

After all both communism and capitalism are foreign ideologies.
 
gambit said:
If the Nationalists won, there would be a lot more sparrows.
LOL... We dont want lying media , drug party and gun shooting like the Taiwan and US. Keep it to yourself, Nationalist will never develop weapon that without getting approval from US..
 
Beast said:
LOL... We dont want lying media , drug party and gun shooting like the Taiwan and US. Keep it to yourself,
Are you denying the fact that Mao ordered the killing of sparrows thereby upsetting the ecological balance which resulted in a famine?
 
Khan2727 said:
The video made by that American claims that China would resemble today's one-party system and that industrialization would have occurred much earlier and the country would not have faced decades of political isolation until the 1976 when the Communist Party started embracing early traits of capitalism post-Mao.

One would believe that Chinese nationalists would similarly wish for a strong and prosperous China.

Anyway it is an interesting thought I guess. Hard to predict anything with certainty.

I am not a Chinese but as a person greatly interested in ancient history, a lot of ancient Chinese history, artifacts and customs were lost during the Cultural Revolution. As a Chinese patriot, I would not have liked to see that.
That is pure BS, the economy develop by KMT will never develop into scale like what PRC did today. They will basically follow everything what US told them.
 
Beast said:
LOL... We dont want lying media , drug party and gun shooting like the Taiwan and US. Keep it to yourself, Nationalist will never develop weapon that without getting approval from US..
I think that you are underestimating the national psyche of China. Regardless of political party in power, I would assume that those in power in China would rightly consider China as a global power or at least the strongest regional power and they would not seek a slave-master relationship with the US. To mention small Japan (that also lost a direct war with the US and were forced to give up) makes no sense in my view.

Similarly tiny Taiwan has no option but to be a lapdog of the US to be kept alive/protected from China. The same thing would have occurred had the Communists lost the civil war and retreated to Taiwan. They too would have sought help from the powers to be.
 
gambit said:
Are you denying the fact that Mao ordered the killing of sparrows thereby upsetting the ecological balance which resulted in a famine?
Can those sparrow compare to China nuclear, ICBM, SSBN and China space achievement? So can I say without killing most red indians and marginalise black in early history of USA? USA wouldnt achieved some greatness?
 
Beast said:
That is pure BS, the economy develop by KMT will never develop into scale like what PRC did today. They will basically follow everything what US told them.
We will never know that. I honestly think that it would be highly unlikely for China NOT to develop in a similar fashion. That development would likely have occurred sooner as well.
 
Beast said:
Can those sparrow compare to China nuclear, ICBM, SSBN and China space achievement? So can I say without killing most red indians and marginalise black in early history of USA? USA wouldnt achieved some greatness?
Maybe without the killing of all those sparrows and maybe without Mao accepting blindly the pseudo science of Lysenkoism which resulted in famines, China would have more than just weapons.
 

