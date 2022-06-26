How would China have looked like today had the Chinese nationalists (ROC) won the Chinese Civil War?

Beast said: LOL... We dont want lying media , drug party and gun shooting like the Taiwan and US. Keep it to yourself, Nationalist will never develop weapon that without getting approval from US.. Click to expand...

I think that you are underestimating the national psyche of China. Regardless of political party in power, I would assume that those in power in China would rightly consider China as a global power or at least the strongest regional power and they would not seek a slave-master relationship with the US. To mention small Japan (that also lost a direct war with the US and were forced to give up) makes no sense in my view.Similarly tiny Taiwan has no option but to be a lapdog of the US to be kept alive/protected from China. The same thing would have occurred had the Communists lost the civil war and retreated to Taiwan. They too would have sought help from the powers to be.