Turkish Politics, seems to be going through a slow shift two decades of So called Islamist politics is getting stale,and Erdogan is looking fatigued I mean look at his recent interviews,and body language he looks like he is getting tired,now the question I have for you Turks out here(I know its a Pakistani fourm and Pakistanis do take their love of Erdogan a bit too far) anyways who will lead Turkey after Erdogan it looks like AKP wont last cause the AKP banked too hard on Erdogan and the Economy now Ali Babacan has new center right party so looks like vote spilting may occur,Ekrem Imamogulu is new face if the CHP as with Masur Yavas also the new Iyi Party with Meral Aksener so whats the future hold a shift,a spilt AKP how will this impact foreign relations,poliratzation in domestic politics and defense what will be Erdogan legacy once he leaves power